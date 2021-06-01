SMI 11’435 0.6%  SPI 14’752 0.6%  Dow 34’620 0.3%  DAX 15’567 1.0%  Euro 1.0957 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’072 0.8%  Gold 1’903 -0.1%  Bitcoin 32’503 -3.0%  Dollar 0.8954 -0.4%  Öl 70.3 0.9% 
01.06.2021 18:15:00

thINK Ahead 2021 Registration Opens Exclusively For Invited C-level/President/VP/Owners in Production Inkjet Print

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- thINK, an independent community of Canon Solutions America inkjet customers, today announced registration is open for invited thINK Ahead 2021 guests. Unlike any year prior, thINK Ahead 2021 will be exclusive to C-level, Presidents, VPs, and Owners in production inkjet print. To foster networking and learning in smaller groups, invited guests can select between two thINK Ahead waves: October 11-13 or October 13-15, 2021.

thINK Logo

"Due to the rapidly changing print industry, thINK Ahead 2021 has been designed to specifically address the opportunities and challenges of top-level executives, as we feel it is important to bring print executives together to discuss how we move the industry forward," said Francis A. McMahon, Executive VP, Production Print Solutions, Canon Solutions America. "thINK Ahead will be the most important conference that C-level print executives attend this year."

Inkjet print executives attending thINK Ahead 2021 will experience unique networking and learning designed to specifically address the opportunities and challenges they face today and gain the knowledge they need to guide the future success of their company. In addition, guests will learn from powerful keynotes, see product and partner demos and enjoy a live on-site tour of the Canon Americas Customer Innovation Center.

"We will be talking about hard-hitting topics, the things we fear most, the opportunities we have moving into the future, and what that future looks like," Todd Roth, newly appointed thINK Board President and VP Manufacturing & Distribution at Thomson Reuters added. "thINK Ahead 2021 will enable print leaders to develop relationships and gain the knowledge they need to guide the future success of their company. This will be a game-changing conference."

While thINK Ahead 2021 is exclusive to top-level inkjet print executives, thINK will offer learning across all inkjet experience levels in the thINK Virtual learning event to be held on November 4, 2021. thINK Virtual will be available to all Canon Solutions America inkjet customers.

In addition, thINK recently announced thINK Academy, available to all Canon Solutions America inkjet customers and thINK members. thINK Academy is a dynamic community of advanced production inkjet learning, made up of peers, inkjet leaders and experts. "We are excited about this new learning platform as it offers self-paced training with live instruction and provides members with the opportunity to share and learn with others to sharpen their inkjet edge," said Todd Roth, thINK Board President and VP Manufacturing & Distribution at Thomson Reuters.

The thINK Board recently nominated Todd Roth as thINK Board President and Lori Messina, EVP, Access Direct Systems and Pete Studer, President and Partner, Impact, as thINK Ahead 2021 Conference Chairs, and appointed two new thINK Board members, Shelley Hyde, Partner Owner, PrintMailPro and Chris Wells, EVP, DS Graphics/Universal Wilde.

"The new thINK Board member nominations demonstrate the thINK Board of Directors' commitment to build on their legacy of delivering excellence to the thINK community. I have no doubt that the enhanced thINK Board of Directors will lead the community forward with new ways of thinking and fresh ideas," said Tonya Powers, Director Marketing, Canon Solutions America and thINK Board member.

About thINK

thINK is an independent community of Canon Solutions America inkjet customers, solution partners, and print industry experts, and Canon Solutions America is a proud executive sponsor. Led by some of the most successful inkjet service providers in the country, it provides a forum for members to network, gain knowledge, discuss common challenges, and share best practices. For more information, visit thinkforum.com.

Canon is a registered trademark of Canon Inc. in the United States and elsewhere. All other referenced product names and marks are trademarks of their respective owners and are hereby acknowledged.

Eric Hawkinson
eric@thinkforum.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/think-ahead-2021-registration-opens-exclusively-for-invited-c-levelpresidentvpowners-in-production-inkjet-print-301303102.html

SOURCE thINK

