23.05.2020 20:00:00

TheVPNExperts Study Reveals Gush of VPN Users Due to COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas, May 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent study reveals the usage of VPN services has increased across the world amid COVID-19. There have been stay-at-home orders in multiple countries like the United States, Australia, Italy, India, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, and others. 

This has resulted in an influx of activities like gaming, streaming, and working from home. And so is there a surge in Cybercriminals shifting their focus towards remote workers. Because of this, people have become more comfortable accessing their company networks using a VPN service, which is an easy solution to hopping on the company network.

Regions showing the most growth in VPN usage:

  • America
  • Europe
  • Asia 
  • Australia

The study, conducted by VPN publisher TheVPNExperts, revealed how fast the world is adapting to Virtual Private Networks. The study surveyed 6 leading VPN providers of the industry. According to the results almost every service has seen an increase in VPN users in the United States and Europe. The providers agree that the usage is mainly due to the pandemic situation across the globe.

Not every provider believes in the rise of VPN usage due to remote working, but due to increased streaming habits. This has also given rise to an increase in the usage of Netflix, a popular streaming service. It won't be wrong to say the entire world is streaming and services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, HBO Now are growing exponentially. 

Staying at home has even changed the way people live. There has been an increased usage of a VPN in the evening time. This is probably because people are now either working in the evening or they are burning the midnight oil.

The United States accounts for 33.3% of the overall growth in VPN users, followed by Canada and Australia with 22.2% increased number of users due to COVID-19 for all 6 services.

COVID-19 is here to stay for a while, but VPN usage is here to stay for long. VPN providers are certain that companies will see the advantages of remote working and will start to apply it on a daily basis. So, the users will not fall down noticeably.

Contact Information:
Sebastien Riley
Senior Editor
TheVPNExperts
info@thevpnexperts.com

Related Links

Glossary of Online Privacy

SOURCE TheVPNExperts

SOURCE TheVPNExperts

