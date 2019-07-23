ThetaRay 4.0 With IntuitiveAI Gives Banks a Powerful New Weapon Against Financial Cybercrime

Updated Platform is First with Hybrid Learning; Adds Pattern Clustering, DevOps Tools, and Enhanced Cloud Capabilities

NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ThetaRay, a leading provider of AI-based Big Data analytics, today announced Version 4.0 of the company's namesake advanced analytics platform. The update includes major capability upgrades to help global banks detect and prevent financial cybercrime. ThetaRay's IntuitiveAI solutions replicate the powerful decision-making capabilities of human intuition to detect "unknown unknowns" that cannot be identified by first-generation AI or legacy products.

"Fraud and money-laundering schemes continue to grow in both volume and sophistication," said Julie Conroy, Research Director of Aite Group's Fraud & AML practice. "In the face of this rapidly escalating threat landscape, it is imperative for banks, fintechs, and merchants to leverage solutions such as ThetaRay's to help analyze their vast amounts of customer and transactional data to efficiently and effectively detect anomalies."

ThetaRay's machine learning algorithms that comprise IntuitiveAI were developed by two world-renowned mathematicians. They analyze massive amounts of data and discover relationships between seemingly unrelated events. They enable banks to pinpoint activity that suggests money laundering, terrorist financing, human and drug trafficking, and other financial crimes.

"We are pleased to introduce these robust capabilities," said ThetaRay CEO Mark Gazit. "Our award-winning IntuitiveAI is more powerful than ever and able to detect even the most sophisticated and dangerous unknown threats. ThetaRay 4.0 reconfirms our commitment to provide next-generation financial crime prevention solutions that exceed the requirements of our customers and partners."

Version 4.0 provides a new hybrid learning approach. The hybrid supervised/unsupervised learning capability integrates the two learning styles and applies the most effective one based on use case. This approach finds significantly more potential threats through a single process and delivers a holistic view of a bank's threat landscape.

The new release also provides an additional method for anomaly clustering, which is a critical enabler to accurately detect more true positives while dramatically decreasing the number of false positive alerts. In version 4.0, customers can now cluster identified anomalies by pattern, in addition to a density-clustering approach. This clustering method ensures that AML and fraud teams have the right approach to analyze anomalous events with the method most applicable to a particular use case. The addition of pattern-based clustering also enhances the built-in transparency and explainability of ThetaRay's "white box" AI applications.

ThetaRay's enterprise services foundation has been enhanced with additional API capabilities to make it easier for DevOps teams to automate financial crime and related solutions. They also make ThetaRay's system even easier to deploy, seamlessly integrating into existing workflows and processes so that businesses can continue leveraging their investments in existing infrastructure. ThetaRay 4.0 also advances the company's cloud strategy with HDFS support on Microsoft Azure.

About ThetaRay:

ThetaRay is dedicated to helping clients at large financial organizations, cyber security divisions and critical infrastructure become more resilient and seize opportunities. Its advanced analytical solutions operate with unprecedented speed, accuracy and scale, enabling clients to manage risk, detect money laundering schemes, uncover fraud, expose bad loans, uncover operational issues and reveal valuable new growth opportunities. To learn more about ThetaRay, visit www.thetaray.com.

Contact:

Mark Prindle

Fusion PR

+1-646-452-7109

mark.prindle@fusionpr.com