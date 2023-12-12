Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'130 0.5%  SPI 14'528 0.4%  Dow 36'405 0.4%  DAX 16'794 0.2%  Euro 0.9455 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'540 0.4%  Gold 1'982 -1.1%  Bitcoin 36'287 -5.8%  Dollar 0.8785 0.0%  Öl 76.1 0.6% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Kuros32581411Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156DocMorris4261528ABB1222171Holcim1221405Lonza1384101Partners Group2460882Idorsia36346343
Top News
Tesla-Rivale Rivian mit neuem Angebot: US-Kunden können Elektro-Pickup R1T jetzt auch leasen
Diese Entwicklung erwarten die Experten von Capital Economics in 2024 für Zinsen und Inflation
Studie deckt auf: So viel Wasser wird bei einer Bitcoin-Transaktion verbraucht
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Charlie Mungers China-Investments: So engagierte sich Buffetts rechte Hand bei BYD, Alibaba & Co.
Suche...
0% Kommission

12.12.2023 01:30:00

These Top Nine Human Capital Management Software Providers Will Streamline HR Initiatives This Year, SoftwareReviews Users Say

SoftwareReviews' latest Data Quadrant highlights the top-rated human capital management (HCM) software solutions that end users ranked best to streamline HR initiatives this year.

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a division of Info-Tech Research Group and a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has revealed its new 2023 Human Capital Management (HCM) Data Quadrant Report, highlighting the top nine HCM solutions in the enterprise and midmarket spaces for the year.

Enterprise (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews)

Adopting HCM software is essential for organizations, particularly as they focus more on attracting, keeping, and engaging their workforce. This software consolidates key HR functions such as storing employee information, managing payroll, recruiting, administering benefits, and more. By using HCM software, organizations can manage their employees more effectively, optimize HR service access, encourage learning and development, and improve employee engagement to develop a workforce that is both productive and content.

"The case for investment in HCM technology has never been stronger, but the market has also never been more complex to navigate. New vendors with exciting new technology are entering the market, and established players are consolidating, creating a constantly evolving landscape," says Lisa Highfield, principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group and McLean & Company. "As such, it's more important than ever for software buyers to carefully and thoroughly explore the HCM landscape to find the vendor and technology that best fits their strategic priorities."

To assist organizational leaders in deciding which HCM system aligns best with their strategies for retaining talent and fulfilling business requirements, SoftwareReviews has pinpointed the leading providers in the human capital management category. The top providers are ranked based on insights from verified survey data collected from 2,235 end-user reviews and high scores on SoftwareReviews' Data Quadrant.

The 2023 Enterprise Human Capital Management Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

  • Workday HCM, 8.5 CS, ranked high for employee record.
  • UKG Pro, 8.5 CS, ranked high for availability and quality of training.
  • Ceridian Dayforce, 8.4 CS, ranked high for payroll administration.

The 2023 Midmarket Human Capital Management Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

  • Rippling, 9.1 CS, ranked high for usability and intuitiveness.
  • Gusto, 9.1 CS, ranked high for business value creation.
  • BambooHR, 8.9 CS, ranked high for ease of implementation.
  • isolved People Cloud, 8.4 CS, ranked high for employee record.
  • Humi, 8.3 CS, ranked high for vendor support.
  • Zenefits, 8.2 CS, ranked high for the quality of features.

User assessments of software categories on SoftwareReviews provide an accurate and detailed view of the constantly changing market. SoftwareReviews' reports are informed by data from users and IT professionals who have intimate experience with the software throughout the procurement, implementation, and maintenance processes.

For more information about SoftwareReviews, the Data Quadrant, or the Emotional Footprint, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit softwarereviews.com.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews empowers organizations with the best data, insights, and advice to improve the software buying and selling experience.

For buyers, SoftwareReviews' proven software selection methodologies, customer insights, and technology advisors help maximize success with technology decisions. For providers, the firm helps build more effective marketing, product, and sales processes with expert analysts, how-to research, customer-centric marketing content, and comprehensive analysis of the buyer landscape.

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a world-class technology research and advisory firm.

Midmarket (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews)

SoftwareReviews, a Division of Info-Tech Research Group (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/these-top-nine-human-capital-management-software-providers-will-streamline-hr-initiatives-this-year-softwarereviews-users-say-302011899.html

SOURCE SoftwareReviews

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Adobe & Wolters Kluwer mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: Adobe & Wolters Kluwer

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Adobe & Wolters Kluwer mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

11.12.23 UBS KeyInvest: Geldpolitischer Showdown
11.12.23 Börse Aktuell – Was machen Fed und EZB?
11.12.23 Marktüberblick: Gold nach US-Arbeitsmarktdaten unter Druck
11.12.23 SMI mit freundlichem Wochenausklang
08.12.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 13.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible On Holding
08.12.23 9. Dezember 2023 bei Splint Invest: Elitsa Ristova, Silly Cat, That’s What It Is! (2020). +47% p.a. seit Veröffentlichung
07.12.23 Disney unterzieht sich einer Fitnesskur
07.12.23 Julius Bär: 9.60% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
05.12.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Adobe & Wolters Kluwer mit François Bloch
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'568.99 19.68 DRSSMU
Short 11'831.03 13.40 BUSSMU
Short 12'248.26 8.90 HSSM9U
SMI-Kurs: 11'130.36 11.12.2023 17:31:56
Long 10'665.91 19.51 SSQMSU
Long 10'412.00 13.56 SSOMSU
Long 9'926.23 8.56 VSSMDU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie etwas fester: Roche legt Studiendaten zu Kadcyla, Hemlibra, Columvi und Lunsumio vor
BitMEX-Co-Gründer Arthur Hayes mit astronomischer Bitcoin-Prognose - womöglich auch dank China
Kryptowährungen Bitcoin, Ether, Ripple und Co. brechen über Nacht ein - Zuletzt etwas stabilisiert
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger mit herben Abschlägen am Montagmittag
Novartis-Aktie freundlich: Novartis legt neue Daten zu Fabhalta vor - Forschungserfolg bei Iptacopan 
Bekannter Analyst warnt: Bewertung der NVIDIA-Aktie ist "skandalös"
Shiba Inu News: Kursexplosion voraus?
Woche der Notenbanken: Wall Street beendet Handel im Plus -- SMI letztlich fester -- DAX markiert neues Rekordhoch -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Montagnachmittag tiefrot

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit