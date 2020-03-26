26.03.2020 18:53:00

These States are Hit Hardest By Social Distancing Amid COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingTree®, the nation's leading online loan marketplace, released its study on the states hit hardest by social distancing. With COVID-19 spreading throughout the country and experts urging Americans to practice social distancing, the study found that residents of Western states and New England tend to be more social than the rest of the country and might be having a difficult time with social distancing.

LendingTree logo (PRNewsfoto/LendingTree)

Key findings

  • Rhode Island is the most social state in America and tops the list of places hit hardest by social distancing. Rhode Islanders spend 205 minutes per day in social situations, according to our analysis of Time Use data. In particular, they spend a lot of time caring for and helping non-household members, compared with other states.
  • Idaho is the runner-up in terms of socialization. Residents in this state spent more time in religious and volunteering activities compared with other states. In total, we estimate a total of 159 minutes per day in social situations for Idaho residents.
  • New Hampshire came in third with 153 minutes of potential non-work social time per day. In terms of pure socializing for fun, New Hampshire residents rack up an impressive 68 minutes per day.
  • At the bottom of the list are Washington, D.C. (50th), Alaska (49th) and New Mexico (48th).Washington D.C. in particular stood out with just 88 minutes of non-work social time per day. Residents of the nation's capital are also known to work long hours, so that may be where residents are getting their social time in

Here are the top 10 states hit hardest by social distancing:

  • Rhode Island
  • Idaho
  • New Hampshire
  • Wyoming
  • Montana
  • Utah
  • Vermont
  • Michigan
  • Hawaii
  • South Dakota

    • To view the full report, visit
    https://www.lendingtree.com/personal/social-distancing-study/

    Methodology
    To find the most social states in America, LendingTree researchers gathered data for seven metrics from the 2018 American Time Use survey. Specifically, we looked at time spent on phone calls, mail and email; socializing and communicating; sports exercise and recreation; religious and spiritual activities; volunteering; caring for and helping household members and caring for and helping non-household members. We then added up the average amount of time spent doing each activity per day. This gave us the average amount of time a person in each state spent in social situations per day. We ranked the states from highest to lowest based on this figure.

    About LendingTree
    LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is the nation's leading online marketplace that connects consumers with the choices they need to be confident in their financial decisions. LendingTree empowers consumers to shop for financial services the same way they would shop for airline tickets or hotel stays, comparing multiple offers from a nationwide network of over 500 partners in one simple search, and can choose the option that best fits their financial needs. Services include mortgage loans, mortgage refinances, auto loans, personal loans, business loans, student loans, insurance, credit cards and more. Through the My LendingTree platform, consumers receive free credit scores, credit monitoring and recommendations to improve credit health. My LendingTree proactively compares consumers' credit accounts against offers on our network, and notifies consumers when there is an opportunity to save money. In short, LendingTree's purpose is to help simplify financial decisions for life's meaningful moments through choice, education and support. LendingTree, LLC is a subsidiary of LendingTree, Inc. For more information, go to www.lendingtree.com, dial 800-555-TREE, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @LendingTree.

    MEDIA CONTACT:
    Megan Greuling
    Megan.greuling@lendingtree.com
    704-943-8208

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/these-states-are-hit-hardest-by-social-distancing-amid-covid-19-301030532.html

    SOURCE LendingTree.com

    Banner Raiffeisen

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Newssuche

    GO

    Aktien Top Flop

    Inside (Anzeige)

    16:00
    		Nachfrageprognosen für Öl im freien Fall
    13:00
    		Noch keine Entwarnung nach starken Gewinnen | BX Swiss TV
    09:40
    		Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
    09:08
    		SMI bleibt im Erholungsmodus
    08:07
    		Weekly Hits: Health Care – Gesundheit hat oberste Priorität / E-Commerce – Zwei Stay at home-Profiteure
    25.03.20
    		Vontobel: Wer dem Virus trotzen könnte?
    18.03.20
    		How Oil Prices Impact Agriculture
    03.03.20
    		Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
    mehr

    Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

    20.03.20
    		Schroders: Real Estate Flashnote
    18.03.20
    		Schroders: Mögliche Auswirkungen des Klimawandels auf die Finanzmärkte
    11.03.20
    		Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
    mehr
    Noch keine Entwarnung nach starken Gewinnen | BX Swiss TV

    Meistgelesene Nachrichten

    Experte: Bitcoin wird die 20'000 US-Dollar-Marke bald wieder übersteigen
    Zur Rose-Aktie bricht ein: Zur Rose lanciert eine Wandelanleihe über 150 Millionen Franken
    Schwankungen bleiben: SMI und DAX schliessen mit Aufschlägen -- Asiens Indizes beenden Handel tiefer
    US-Handel endet nach starker Volatilität uneinheitlich -- Schwankungsreicher Handel: SMI und DAX schliessen mit Gewinnen -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Tag mit Zuwächsen
    Novartis tritt Corona-Konsortium bei - Aktie fester
    Valora führt Kurzarbeit ein und streicht Dividende - Aktie verliert deutlich
    Corona stellt Krisenfestigkeit des Bankensektors auf die Probe - Neue Finanzkrise im Anrollen?
    Kampf gegen Corona: Roche startet Studie für Actemra bei Coronavirus-Lungenentzündungen - Aktie springt an
    Sonova-Aktie legt kräftig zu: Sonova senkt wegen Coronavirus seine Prognose
    SIX: Spanische Börsenaufsicht CNMV genehmigt BME-Angebot

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    Schwankungen bleiben: SMI und DAX schliessen mit Aufschlägen -- Asiens Indizes beenden Handel tiefer
    Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Donnerstagnachmittag ebenso wie der deutsche Leitindex ins Plus drehen. An der Wall Street geht es nach oben. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich schwach.

    Finanzen.net News

    Nachrichten

    pagehit

    Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
    schlecht sehr gut


    Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

    Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

    Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB