01.07.2020 14:07:00

Thermomix® Launches Online Ingredient Ordering with New Shoppable Recipes Feature

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermomix® cements itself at the heart of the smart kitchen with the launch of its new Shoppable Recipes feature on Cookidoo®, the kitchen appliance's integrated recipe and meal planning ecosystem that boasts over 50,000+ guided recipes. Accessible via the Cookidoo app and website, Thermomix users can now order ingredients directly from their digital shopping list within the Cookidoo platform. With the launch of in-app grocery purchases, Thermomix becomes the first smart kitchen appliance to truly do it all.

As consumers enter a new normal, where online shopping has doubled its share of food retail spending in 20201, Thermomix's latest update offers a timely, innovative solution to an essential task.

The intelligent technology integration pairs recipes with pre-matched ingredients to allow for an effortless checkout, eliminating the tedious process of searching for the correct ingredients through a third party grocery app. The grocery order function removes common pantry items by default, so you only order what you need. Select your favorite local grocer, Shoppable Recipes automatically generates your shopping list, and have your groceries delivered, all without leaving home.

"Shoppabble ingredients is one of the most-requested functions and we are thrilled to finally roll out the function," says Kai Schaeffner, CEO Thermomix USA.

Deep-learning based natural language processing creates structured data in order to combine the same ingredient from many recipes and even suggest alternatives. Users can enjoy the flexibility of adding items to their shopping list, including non-grocery items, and customize lists by brands and types of food, including vegan or dairy-free options. Grocery partners include retailers like Amazon Fresh, InstaCart and Albertsons.

Invented in 1971, Thermomix has been at the heart of kitchens for nearly 50 years. Following the Shoppable Recipe launch on app and web, Thermomix will integrate the feature within the interface of the Thermomix® TM6™, making the smart cooking experience even more intuitive. Released in 2019, the TM6 is a digitally-powered all-in-one kitchen appliance that performs 22 unique culinary functions and connects to WiFi for a world of guided recipe inspiration through Cookidoo. Where other appliances fall short in delivering complete meals, the TM6 is able to whisk, chop, steam, sauté, blend, boil, knead -- and now, order groceries -- from the comfort of a countertop.

Media Contact:
Cristina Dennstedt
cristina.dennstedt@thermomix.us

1 FMI's U.S. Grocery Shopper Trends Report

Order ingredients and prepare a foolproof meal, all within the Thermomix® ecosystem.

Thermomix is a part of the Vorwerk Group, of Wuppertal, Germany. Founded in 1883, the family enterprise’s core business is the worldwide direct sale of high-quality products including the multifunctional Thermomix kitchen appliance that has made day-to-day cooking simpler for more than 50 years. Thermomix, launched in the U.S. in 2016, now delights more than seven million users in more than 13 countries around the world. (PRNewsfoto/Thermomix)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thermomix-launches-online-ingredient-ordering-with-new-shoppable-recipes-feature-301086552.html

SOURCE Thermomix

