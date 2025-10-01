Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
01.10.2025 02:56:13

Thermo Fisher Scientific Prices $2.5 Bln Offering Of Notes

Thermo Fisher Scientific
391.74 CHF 1.08%
(RTTNews) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) announced that it has priced a $2.5 billion offering of senior notes. The issuance includes $500 million of 4.200% senior notes due 2031 priced at 99.874% of their principal amount, $750 million of 4.473% senior notes due 2032 priced at 100.000%, $750 million of 4.794% senior notes due 2035 also priced at 100.000%, and $500 million of 4.894% senior notes due 2037 priced at 100.000%.

The Offering is expected to close on or about October 7, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The notes will pay interest on a semi-annual basis.

Thermo Fisher noted that it plans to use the net proceeds from the sale of the notes for general corporate purposes, which may include the acquisition of companies or businesses, repayment and refinancing of debt, working capital and capital expenditures or the repurchase of its outstanding equity securities or it may temporarily invest the net proceeds in short-term, liquid investments until they are used for their ultimate purpose.

