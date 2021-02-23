SMI 10’602 -0.9%  SPI 13’251 -1.1%  Dow 31’537 0.1%  DAX 13’865 -0.6%  Euro 1.0998 0.9%  EStoxx50 3’689 -0.3%  Gold 1’806 -0.2%  Bitcoin 43’788 -9.9%  Dollar 0.9051 1.0%  Öl 65.0 -1.2% 
23.02.2021 23:00:00

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Quarterly Dividend

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per common share, payable on April 16, 2021, to shareholders of record as of March 16, 2021. This reflects an 18% increase over the previous dividend payment of $0.22.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $30 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 80,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com. 

Media Contact Information:
Ron O'Brien
781-622-1242
ron.obrien@thermofisher.com
Investor Contact Information:
Rafael Tejada
781-622-1356
rafael.tejada@thermofisher.com

