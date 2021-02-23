|
23.02.2021 23:00:00
WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per common share, payable on April 16, 2021, to shareholders of record as of March 16, 2021. This reflects an 18% increase over the previous dividend payment of $0.22.
About Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $30 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 80,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.
# # #
Media Contact Information:
Ron O'Brien
781-622-1242
ron.obrien@thermofisher.com
www.thermofisher.com
Investor Contact Information:
Rafael Tejada
781-622-1356
rafael.tejada@thermofisher.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thermo-fisher-scientific-increases-quarterly-dividend-301233999.html
SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific
Inside
Inside Fonds
|
19.02.21
|Schroders: Monitoring - Indirekte Immobilienanlagen Schweiz 2021
|
19.02.21
|Schroders: Wo in Europa gibt es Innovationen?
|
18.02.21
|Schroders: Klimawandel und Renditen in den nächsten 30 Jahren
Die Macht des Geldes: hat der private Anleger über die letzten Jahre mehr Macht an der Börse gewonnen? Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst bei Daubenthaler & Cie wagt einen interessanten Blick auf die Geschehnisse der letzten Wochen bei BX Swiss TV. Im Gespräch mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, klärt er auf worüber Anleger sich im Klaren sein sollten beim Handel an der Börse.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow letztlich stabil - Techwerte geben ab -- SMI geht mit Abschlägen aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- Märkte in Fernost beenden sie Sitzung uneinheitlich
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}