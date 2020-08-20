ThermalPass Partners with Leading Infection Prevention and Control Experts to Create Safe Workplace Environments

ThermalPass Partners with Get Ready™ and Protect Your Office to help businesses keep employees safe by mitigating future coronavirus outbreaks and other infectious diseases

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Internet of Things Inc. (TSX VENTURE: ITT) (OTC: INOTF) (FRANKFURT: 71T) ("ITT Inc." or the "Company") www.iotintl.com, a software and solutions provider in the artificial intelligence and industrial IoT markets, is pleased to announce that it has joined forces with Get Ready™ www.getreadyglobal.com and Protect Your Officewww.protectyouroffice.com to create Safe Site Global Association. This alliance will provide workplaces with the first comprehensive, end-to-end Infection Prevention and Control ("IPAC") solution, along with policies and detailed procedures, infrastructure, PPE supplies and technology applications to minimize risk of spreading contagions.

Safe Site Global will equip businesses with the knowledge and tools to help reopen safe workplace environments for employers, employees, and customers. Safe Site Global is a one-stop-shop for all workplace safety solutions. This collaboration combines the integration of ThermalPass, a high-capacity, fever detection system, with Get Ready proprietary, cloud-based, infectious disease outbreak management programs, and Protect Your Office personal protective equipment, safety products and workplace screen and dividers.

Safe Site Global ensures that workplaces are prepared to enact comprehensive protocols for safe reopening and infectious disease prevention that is in compliance with government, legislative and Public Health guidelines.

"Combining Get Ready's policies and procedures with Protect Your Office safety equipment and the ThermalPass system, will enable all workplaces to implement an end-to-end solution to ensure a safe working environment," said Michael Lende, President and CEO of Internet of Things Inc. "Whether it's retail businesses, office buildings, factories or schools, most employers do not know what to do in order to facilitate a safe return to work. Organizations require standard operating procedures, policies and training to implement and execute safe practices to mitigate the spread of communicable illnesses."

Scott Ashley, CEO of Get Ready said, "Most hospitals have had an IPAC program for many years. Now, due to COVID-19, every workplace needs an IPAC solution. With the recent collaboration between Get Ready, Protect Your Office and ThermalPass, we are positioned to be the recognized leader in workplace readiness."

Get Ready has been issuing Workplace IPAC Certification for businesses such as Boston Pizza, AIMCo, IQ Offices, Ryerson DMZ and Communitech, combined with onsite scheduled assessments of workplace environments to instill and maintain a healthy environment.

"Safe Site Global is a marriage of resources," said Dr. Michael Christian, MD and Medical Advisor of Get Ready. "Our team of medical and emergency experts ensure that our clients meet the relevant and evolving public health prerequisites as they adjust to the "new norm" of safety precautions in the workplace."

Mark Petznick, Founder of Protect Your Office said, "The Safe Site Global alliance is a well-rounded solution ensuring that employers are compliant, employees are safe, and customers are confident and comfortable wherever they visit and work."

ThermalPass, developed jointly by AI Labs Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ITT Inc. and Commersive Solutions Corp, is one of a multitude of technologies the Safe Site Global Association uses in its IPAC program. ThermalPass accurately detects human body temperature at a distance as people pass through the system. Unlike camera-based solutions, ThermalPass is comprised of 20 thermal medical-grade sensors, which take 400 temperature readings per second without violating social distancing rules nor encroaching on a person's privacy. A major advantage of ThermalPass is its use in high-traffic locations where people can be screened without any effect on their pace of movement. ThermalPass is in final stages of rigorous testing, by Makel Engineering Inc., who works with NASA and other high-profile organization, as it plans its commercial launch in the coming weeks.

About Get Ready Inc.:

Get Ready is a professional services firm providing organizational resilience consulting and program solutions through its cloud-based platform that enables clients to access their vital information quickly and easily and receive real-time situational awareness status reports. Get Ready specializes in Pandemic Planning, Emergency Management and BCP programs.

About Protect Your Office:

Protect Your Office provides solutions and products for companies, hospitals, governments, and schools to assist in maintaining a safe environment. They are committed to global recovery and prevention solutions with a head office in Richmond Hill, ON and manufacturing in Toronto, ON.

About Internet of Things Inc. (TSX VENTURE: ITT) (OTC: INOTF) (FRANKFURT: 71T): Internet of Things Inc. is a technology company which helps businesses and organizations make smarter decisions using advanced artificial intelligence, deep machine learning and data science techniques. Its Weather Telematics Inc. subsidiary uses patented air quality monitoring sensors to provide predictive weather risk information to the insurance, logistics, fleet management and public safety sectors. The Company's R&D division, AI Labs Inc., develops new products that solve real-world business problems. The joint venture with Commersive Solutions Corp. is developing innovative technologies for use in various public spaces, starting with the ThermalPass™ fever detection system.

