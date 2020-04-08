|
08.04.2020 19:15:00
Thermal Scanners Witness Explosive Growth Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Characterized by Fevers - ResearchAndMarkets.com
DUBLIN, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com has identified Thermal Scanners as one of the key sectors seeing growth opportunities during the Coronavirus pandemic.
Temperature scanning technology is vital in hospitals, to monitor a pandemic characterised by fever, but also in airport security at a time when borders are being monitored. Companies like Ramco are combining thermal sensors with facial recognition as a contactless alternative to less sanitary forms of personal identification.
ResearchAndMarkets.com offers a variety of research reports covering Thermal Scanners and related topics such as Body Temperature Monitoring.
Latest available reports on this sector include:
- Thermal Scanners Market by Wavelength (LWIR, MWIR, SWIR), Application (Thermography, Security & Surveillance, Search & Rescue), Vertical (Industrial, Commercial, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Healthcare), Technology, Region - Global Forecast to 2025
- Medical Thermometers - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts
Thermal Scanners is just one area seeing an unexpected rise in demand. ResearchAndMarkets.com have identified the leading trends in the following article: 30 industries seeing a surge in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic
