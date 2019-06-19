There's Still Time to Take Advantage of Great Incentives at The Gables in Monroe Township

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There's still time to come home to the popular Belmont model at The Gables, an active lifestyle community by Renaissance Properties in Monroe Township! Anyone who places a Belmont model under contract by June 30, 2019 will receive $15,000 in Design Center credits to be applied toward the purchase of options or upgrades. Please see a Sales Associate for complete details and restrictions. Recently sold your home? Be sure to inquire about the Belmont and Carnegie quick delivery homes that are now available at greatly reduced prices.

"The Gables is now 80 percent sold and the final few new homes are now available for sale," said Robert Adinolfi, Chief Operating Officer at Renaissance Properties. "Visit today to experience the popular Belmont home design and take advantage of this exciting incentive on some of the most desirable homesites in the community."

The Gables, Central New Jersey's boutique new home community for active adults age 55+, offers generously sized townhomes with abundant living space, a maintenance-free lifestyle, and the unique convenience of the nearby Gables Plaza. There is also an onsite lifestyle center reserved exclusively for Gables residents.

Homes feature well-appointed, functional interiors with gourmet kitchens, luxurious baths, magnificent first-floor master suites and full basements. The luxury community has three thoughtfully developed floorplans to choose from – the Astor, the Belmont or the Carnegie. Priced from the low $400s, homes offer up to 2,738 sq. ft. of living space plus a garage and basement.

"The Gables features a home-first design approach, where every element of every floor plan is fine-tuned to maximize functionality, flow and utility," Adinolfi added. "Everything you need for everyday living is on the first floor with enough additional space and separation to make your guests comfortable even for extended visits. Plus, Renaissance Properties' Design Center offers a host of options and finishes to help add personal touches that will turn your house into a home."

Living at The Gables means you will also have complimentary access to The Gables Lifestyle Center, located within the adjacent Gables Plaza. The center features exercise and yoga rooms, a billiards area and enough comfortable space to gather with your new neighbors or enjoy a book by the fireplace. The Gables' professionally managed homeowners' association takes care of virtually every aspect of this community, including lawn mowing, pruning, weeding and snow removal. As an added benefit, homeowners' insurance is included in the HOA dues, giving you one less bill to pay.

"Perhaps what makes The Gables most unique, not just among active adult communities, but in suburban communities in general, is its accessibility to the new adjacent Gables Plaza," said Adinolfi. "The Gables was designed to be a fully-integrated, mixed-use community where you can simply reach for your shoes instead of your car keys and follow the sidewalk to grab a cup of coffee at Dunkin Donuts, go to the salon, do your banking or even obtain convenient medical care at Hackensack Meridian Urgent Care."

Located just 50 miles from New York City and Philadelphia, access to all the culture, fine dining and attractions of each city is only about an hour away. The historic downtown areas of Princeton, New Brunswick and Freehold are all less than 30 minutes from your doorstep. Equidistant from Exits 8 and 8A on the New Jersey Turnpike, The Gables is easily reachable from the north or south. Three top-rated hospitals, including the new University Medical Center of Princeton, are also just minutes away.

Decorated sales models are open seven days a week from 10am to 5pm. The Sales Center is located at 8 Gables Way in Monroe Township. To learn more, visit TheGablesatMonroe.com.

About Renaissance Properties

Since its creation nearly 30 years ago, Renaissance Properties has evolved from a small real estate brokerage company to a multi-faceted real estate development firm and home builder with over 1,000 new homes and nearly 800,000 square feet of commercial space to its credit. The dedicated team at Renaissance Properties works tirelessly to ensure quality, integrity and customer satisfaction in all its endeavors. With distinctive designs and accommodating layouts, new home buyers and tenants alike are delighted with the product offered by Renaissance Properties. To learn more, visit RenaissanceProp.com.

There's still time to take advantage of great incentives at The Gables in Monroe Twp.

