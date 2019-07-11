Therapy Brands Announces CEO Shegun Otulana Wins Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 Award for the Southeast

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapy Brands, the leading provider of practice management solutions for mental and behavioral healthcare, announced that its CEO, Shegun Otulana, received the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 Healthcare Technology Award for the Southeast region of the United States.

Entrepreneur Of The Year is an esteemed awards program which, according to its organizers, "recognizes entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities, while also transforming our world."

"We are very honored by what the recognition of this award means for our organization. It's a great validation both of our team's work and the needs we are meeting for our customers," said Otulana. "Our commitment has always been to elevate mental, behavioral, and rehab therapy to the first-class role it deserves in healthcare, and we are thankful to our customers for allowing us the opportunity to do this daily through our products and services."

Debra von Storch, EY Americas Entrepreneur Of The Year Program Director, shared that "EY is proud to honor the 2019 Entrepreneur Of The Year winners who are inspiring innovation without limitation and fueling growth and prosperity by being truly unstoppable."

Selected by a panel of independent judges for his notable contributions, Otulana received the award on June 27, 2019 at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta. As a Regional Award winner, Otulana will now go on to participate in the national Entrepreneur Of The Year competition. National winners, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year Overall Award winner, will be announced at a gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 16, 2019.

About Therapy Brands: At a time when the topics of mental health and digital connectivity are at the forefront of the cultural conversation in the U.S., Therapy Brands is equipping tens of thousands of practitioners to effectively address the mental and behavioral needs of some of the country's most vulnerable populations.

Through fully-integrated Practice Management and EHR solutions provided by Therapy Brands, mental and behavioral healthcare providers are able to improve patient quality of care and support better health outcomes for those they serve. Therapy Brands is headquartered in Birmingham, AL and employs over 350 people nationally. For more information, please visit us at https://www.therapybrands.com/.

Contact: Jackson Dame, jackson@fusionwebclinic.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/therapy-brands-announces-ceo-shegun-otulana-wins-entrepreneur-of-the-year-2019-award-for-the-southeast-300883662.html

SOURCE Therapy Brands