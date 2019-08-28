Therap's Tools Include Comprehensive Employment History for Supported Employment

WATERBURY, Conn., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's Employment History module provides tools for documenting a complete employment, volunteer and job-skill building history for people receiving supported employment services. It's utilized in tandem with employment service data such as job coaching service hours or outcomes and skills that are collected by the employment specialist or job coach. Billing service authorizations capture details for claims, while all fields feed data to enhanced measurable outcomes reporting. Therap's Employment History module benefits agencies through by putting employment data and jobs, contacts, milestones, assessments and more in one place, saving staff time and improving communication and coordination with the wider service team. The Job Bank/Employer Database allows employment specialists to utilize crucial tools to maintain an accurate record of the person's work experience along with specific job details and work contacts. Moreover, staff have access to accurate, up-to-date information that is universal to the entire team on a consistent basis. Their focus on people they support can be strictly limited to their caseload, while administrators and supervisors can access wider groups of individuals across the organization. Additionally, users generate reports to measure progress and milestones achieved and pull data from all fields within the employment tool.

Therap provides person-centered modules for documentation, coordination, and communication for employment services and supports. Using its Business Intelligence dashboards, an agency administrator can aggregate organization-wide data and view graphs, charts and reports for various modules, including service documentation collected by job coaches and employment specialists. Therap's comprehensive tools go beyond just capturing employment data. Agencies can obtain clinical summaries, individuals' health records, medication management, incidents, individual histories and a service history for any person receiving support. Integrated tools allow supervisors to assess the effectiveness of service delivery and measure outcomes across different goals or services. All data is secure using a system valuing transparency and accountability, creating an effective audit trail through each phase and interaction with the data.

About Therap Services

Therap is a Software as a Service (SaaS) turnkey solution with both initial and ongoing support included in the subscription. Therap provides secure, web-based documentation, communication and electronic billing services to human service providers, including Intellectual and Developmental Disability service providers, across the United States. The modules are highly configurable to support the regulatory framework, workflows, and terminology within each state.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/theraps-tools-include-comprehensive-employment-history-for-supported-employment-300908173.html

SOURCE Therap Services