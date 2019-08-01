01.08.2019 19:34:00

Therap's Medication Administration Recording Tool Used by Community-Based Supports Providers

WATERBURY, Conn., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's disability software provides a comprehensive selection of tools to improve quality of service, client outcomes, and accountability for Long-Term Services & Supports (LTSS) programs. Therap's Medication Administration Record (MAR) module is one such tool.  Its interface with First Databank (FDB); the US' leading integrated drug database, links detailed information to prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs and prescribed medical supplies. Nurses or med passers utilize the 'Drug Lookup' feature to identify and link entries, providing easy access to information like medication image, indications, dosage details, precautions, side effects and manufacturer's information for each drug.  This puts knowledge and access helps reduce medication errors and identify adverse drug reactions, while medications are updated and monitored for recalls by FDB's clinical team.   

The Medication Administration Records tool provides flexible scheduling, efficient administration, real-time notifications, and much more.  Therap's mobile MAR app allows users to record administrations and view a current window of medications or upcoming scheduled meds. The app includes vital information including noted allergies, diagnoses, and medical contacts. Its simple color-coded tool highlights scheduled medications at the time the user has selected, to allow quick entry of records in community-based settings and other LTSS locations.

Therap's suite of tools within its application provides a comprehensive solution for nurses and staff in home health or other supported facilities.  In addition to the Medication Administration Records tool, health tracking features offer a place to document and analyze over a dozen components of health data, including vitals, appointments, immunizations, infections, and seizures. Scheduled appointments populate team calendars and generate appointment documents that are scanned and attached once completed by the doctor.  Health care reports display medical information from multiple modules, including allergies, health and dietary guidelines, and diagnoses. Care plans provide instructional steps for treating health conditions while hospitalizations, orders, and medical histories can be elaborated using featured modules.  Together Therap's tools enhance quality of service and communication, providing data to meaningful measure impact and with transparency and accountability in the documentation process.

About Therap
Therap's HIPAA-compliant software applications are used in home and community-based services (HCBS) for documentation, communication and reporting within the Intellectual & Developmental Disability community, and by the broader Longer Term Supports and Services (LTSS) community.

Source: https://www.therapservices.net/

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/theraps-medication-administration-recording-tool-used-by-community-based-supports-providers-300895186.html

SOURCE Therap

