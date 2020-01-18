+++ Jetzt mit Hebel in Aktien, Indizes, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren +++ -w-
18.01.2020 22:49:00

Therap's EHR Software Provides Data Driven Outcomes (DDO) Tool to Support Evidence-Based Approaches in Care for Persons with Disabilities

WATERBURY, Conn., Jan. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agencies using Theraps Data Driven Outcomes (DDO) tools, in unison with its suite of business analytics dashboard tools, are able to incorporate their documentation and broader collected data to generate and assess multiple reports on outcome measures and metrics with ease. The DDO tool equips compliance officers, quality assurance auditors and administrative personnel to customize their dashboard reports using a configurable assortment of available criteria.  These charts and tables and visual data-sets help teams to evaluate performance outcomes and state compliance requirements driving better quality outcomes. Intellectual and Developmental Disability  (I/DD) service providers using Therap's DDO tool can aggregate outcome data for individuals they support into provider-directed domains for outcomes assessments at the individual, program, provider, and oversight levels.

Providers utilize the tools to measure and comply with specific state regulatory standards. The DDO module allows for multiple outcomes sets to be simultaneously measured using the same collected data, albeit with differences in scoring outcomes, measurement and domains. Aggregate reporting integrates seamlessly with Therap's Business Intelligence platform, displaying graphs, tables and more visual displays. This report helps monitor the effectiveness of supports and services in place.

The outcome reporting feature works hand-in-hand with Therap's existing person-centered support planning tools to ensure identified outcomes and goals meet multiple domains supported by certifying bodies and state regulations.  Therap's Individual Support Plan module allows team members or case managers to reference goals and individual outcome status. Services and goals integrated with DDO module provide a holistic view of the individual, or an entire program, region or agency-wide view.

About Therap
Therap's HIPAA, ARRA, and HITECH-compliant Developmental Disabilities software applications are used in Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities and other LTSS provider settings for documentation, communication, and reporting. Therap's intuitive Business Intelligence Analytics dashboards have the ability to add weighted values to the individual's ISP programs and generate trends. Therap's web-based disability software system provides person-centered planning and assists with case management and eligibility assessments for providers and state organizations.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/theraps-ehr-software-provides-data-driven-outcomes-ddo-tool-to-support-evidence-based-approaches-in-care-for-persons-with-disabilities-300989280.html

SOURCE Therap Services

