Therap's Disability Software Offers Tools for Special Education Service Providers

WATERBURY, Conn., Feb. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap is used by a number of provider agencies to document, communicate and create reports for services provided to children receiving special education services.  Therap's suite of more than 80 unique tools for documentation and reporting on care, clinical and therapeutic activities, recreational activities, case notes, nursing services and counseling notes, make it a versatile platform to document services delivered and report on progress and milestones.  Therap's person-centered planning tools provide versatile fields to address the features on the Individualized Plan (IP) and any assessments, screenings and meeting notes or discussion agendas from the inter-disciplinary team.

Therap provides a full range of tools to improve quality of service, outcomes, and reporting to help identify trends and measures that are working within the educational plan.  The ease of communication and reporting between agencies makes access between school, special education service provider, oversight, and families a seamless process.  Using Secure Communications, members of the IDT may share documents and notes and reports, and access may be configured to individual service providers or professionals to access just the documentation desired for the caseload they're assigned. 

Occupational therapists, physical therapists and speech pathologists use Therap's individual service programs to capture therapeutic notes and report on progress.  Assessments and customizable questionnaires provide screening and evaluation tools to clinical professionals, while several state-mandated assessments are created in Therap forms or shared by agencies from a shared template library.  Health tracking tools assist nurses and health professionals to document treatments and health issues.  Social workers have tools from case notes to assessments and configurable checklists using questionnaires, to training management for parents and staff including counseling session notes.  System features include configurable tools to alert or notify team members including parents of incidents or high notification-level events.

About Therap

Therap's HIPAA-compliant disabilities software is widely used in home and community-based services (HCBS) and other Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, Long-Term Supports & Services or other human services provider settings for documentation, communication, and reporting.  The web-based system provides person-centered planning, case management, and eligibility among its comprehensive suite of tools. These include medication administration records (MAR), behavior tracking, billing, waitlist and referral tools, care and service plans including outcomes tracking, health records, and more.

