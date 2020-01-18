Therap's Developmental Disability Software Provides Case Management Tools Supporting Conflict-Free Case Management

WATERBURY, Conn., Jan. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's electronic documentation software for the Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (I/DD) and Long-Term Supports & Services (LTSS) community allows case managers to access information on individuals in their caseload, even across multiple provider agencies, while creating a compartmentalized view and documentation platform to create case notes and other billable services they perform in their case management duties in their own Managed Care Organizations (MCOs). This separation of documentation and records ensures conflict-free case management initiatives carry over into the Therap documentation and data.

Therap's Case Management tool allows care coordinators and case managers to have a single login with access to all affiliated documentation within any linked service providers utilizing Therap. Linkage can occur at a state, county or regional oversight level, or within a private provider with regional or state offices. Therap's caseload access restricts access to only those staff members designated by caseload, while additional privileges determine the actions available to a system user once logged in - whether viewing, submitting, approving or updating a specific document. In the case of conflict-free case management, not only is the data compartmentalized between the case management entity and the providers or state overseer, but privileges assigned to a case manager within the case management entity can be differentiated from the access in each provider account.

Case managers view person-centric information within Therap including service plans, case notes, incident reports, health data and medication administration records. Therap helps providers improve team communication, transparency, and flexibility. The person-centered Case Management tool is aligned with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) policies, and utilized statewide by organizations and oversight agencies in multiple states.

Therap's HIPAA-compliant Developmental Disabilities software applications are used in home and community-based services (HCBS) for documentation, communication, and reporting and by the broader LTSS community. Therap offers comprehensive single software solutions for individuals, families, providers, states, counties and international funders and governments focused on data-driven outcomes, quality assurance, and tracking data and documentation efficiently from the point-of-service through billing and audits.

