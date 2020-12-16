Therapeutic Solutions International Signs Letter of Intent with Premier Adipose Stem Cell Company Synova Life Sciences to File IND for Suicide Prevention

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutics Solution International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), announced today signing a letter of intent with Synova Life Sciences aimed at developing a "First in Class" cellular therapy for suicide and suicidal ideation.

Under the proposed collaboration, Therapeutic Solutions International will contribute its existing expertise and intellectual property regarding adipose stem cell treatment of neuroinflammatory disorders, whereas Synova Life Sciences will provide access to its non-enzymatic stromal vascular fraction isolation device.

The two parties aim to file an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the FDA for initiating a clinical trial in patients at high risk of suicide.

"Numerous publications have supported potent anti-inflammatory activity of stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells 1, 2, which are rich not only in mesenchymal stem cells, but also in T regulatory cells, type 2 monocytes, and endothelial progenitor cells3," said Kalina O'Connor, Director of the Company's Campbell Neurosciences, which is focused on Suicide Prevention. "We are highly impressed by the superior speed, viability, and quality of SVF cells obtained using the Synova Life Sciences device as compared to other collagenase-based approaches. Based on this, we are eager to initiate collaborations in leveraging this device to extract the cellular fractions which we hope will be useful in reducing suicidal ideations and suicide."

"I look forward at working with the Team at Therapeutic Solutions International in advancing this novel utility of adipose derived stem cells," said John Chi, President and CEO of Synova Life Sciences. "Through collaboration with cutting edge innovators, we believe we will obtain greatest shareholder value while accelerating the progress of medicine."

"To our knowledge the Synova Device not only provides the highest quality cells, but also accomplishes this is in more rapid time than compared to other devices," said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of Therapeutic Solutions International. "The rapid development and track record of success possessed by the team at Synova, makes them ideal partners for us as we enter this brave new world of regenerative psychiatry."

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com, and our public forum is https://board.therapeuticsolutionsint.com/ and Campbell Neurosciences at https://www.campbellneurosciences.com

