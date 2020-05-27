|
Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market Assessment 2015-2025: Includes Company Profilings of 15 Prominent Players
DUBLIN, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market By Technique (Centrifugation v/s Membrane Separation), By Indication (Neurological Disorders, Renal Disorders, Hematology Disorders, Metabolic Disorders), By Gender (Male v/s Female), By End Use, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for therapeutic plasma exchange is anticipated to grow at brisk rate during the forecast period.
Therapeutic plasma exchange or Plasmapheresis, the process of replacing blood in the body, has witnessed significant rise in the demand on account of increasing chronic diseases, for instance, Guillain Barre Syndrome (GBS); thereby, positively influencing the therapeutic plasma exchange market across the globe. However, plasmapheresis is costly enough, which is expected to hamper the growth of the market.
The Global Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market is segmented on the basis of technique, indication, gender, end-use and region. The Indication segment is further divided into neurological disorders, renal disorders, hematology disorders, metabolic disorders, out of which, neurological disorders is expected to be the most dominant segment as the number of cases of chronic and fatal neurological disorders are increasing day by day.
North America held the largest market share in the year of 2019 due to the pre-existing pharma & biotech companies and the surge in research and development activities in the region. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region as the leading companies of therapeutic plasma exchange in the region have now started investing in the plasmapheresis procedures.
Haemonetics Corporation, Fresenius Medical Care, Terumo BCT, Inc., Baxter International Inc., Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., Kawasumi Laboratories Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, HemaCare Corporation, Medica S.p.A., Cerus Corporation, Nikkiso Co., Ltd., Miltenyi Biotec, Therakos Incorporation, Fenwal Incorporation, Kaneka Corporation, etc., are some of the prominent therapeutic plasma exchange companies of the world. To maintain their position in the Global Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market, the leading players are adopting several organic and inorganic strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, etc.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2015-2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2020
- Forecast Period: 2021-2025
Objective of the Study
- To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market from 2015 to 2018.
- To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.
- To classify and forecast the Global Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market based on technique, indication, gender, end-use, company and region.
- To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market.
- To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market.
- To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market.
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market.
- To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market.
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Brand Awareness (Aided/Unaided)
4.2. Product Awareness
4.3. Customer Satisfaction Analysis
4.4. Unmet Needs/Challenges
5. Global Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Technique (Centrifugation v/s Membrane Separation)
5.2.2. By Indication (Neurological Disorders, Renal Disorders, Hematology Disorders, Metabolic Disorders)
5.2.3. By Gender (Male v/s Female)
5.2.4. By End-use (Hospitals, Clinics, Others)
5.2.5. By Company (2019)
5.2.6. By Region
5.3. Product Market Map
6. Asia-Pacific Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market Outlook
7. Europe Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market Outlook
8. North America Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market Outlook
9. South America Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market Outlook
10. Middle East and Africa Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market Outlook
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Haemonetics Corporation
13.2. Fresenius Medical Care
13.3. Terumo BCT, Inc.
13.4. Baxter International Inc.
13.5. Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd.
13.6. Kawasumi Laboratories Inc.
13.7. B. Braun Melsungen AG
13.8. HemaCare Corporation
13.9. Medica S.p.A.
13.10. Cerus Corporation
13.11. Nikkiso Co. Ltd.
13.12. Miltenyi Biotec
13.13. Therakos Incorporation
13.14. Fenwal Incorporation
13.15. Kaneka Corporation
14. Strategic Recommendations
