Therap Provides Intellectual and Developmental Disability Providers with Effective Agency-Wide Communication Tools

WATERBURY, Conn., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap provides comprehensive tools to improve quality of service, client outcomes, and accountability within Long-Term Services & Supports (LTSS) programs.  Within its electronic health record system, daily communication and reporting between state agencies, shared service providers, staff members, families and team members become seamless. The Secure Communications (SComm) module allows users to compose and send messages, manage folders and messages within their inbox and stay within HIPAA compliance when communicating with fellow agency staff or assigned users outside of the agency.  Therap protects client confidentiality through precise user access and caseload privileges, ensures data integrity, and maintains a high standard of system availability. It adheres to data privacy and protection principles defined by industry-specific methodologies.

The Secure Communications module can maintain this level of confidentiality and data security whether the exchange of information is among users within an agency, or between multiple providers.  SComm messages allow a flexible recipient selection for users to select multiple recipients, based on users' names, titles, or a combination of super roles and programs.  System users can create user groups to send messages to a selected group of recipients, like the interdisciplinary team or the staff on a particular shift.  Staff can receive notifications on their email or mobile devices for messages marked as high priority, while the email or phone alert restricts any protected health information and further detail until the user has securely logged in. Therap users can reference and link to forms or documents within the system's many modules, or attach external supporting documents that they need to communicate with team members. Throughout the data collection process, Therap's person-centered modules ensure secure documentation, coordination and communication for providers using its tools to provide quality support to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

About Therap
Therap's HIPAA, EHR, and HITECH-compliant software applications are widely used in home and community-based services (HCBS) and other intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) provider settings for documentation, communication and reporting. Therap's web-based system provides person-centered planning and assists with case management and eligibility assessments for support providers and state organizations working for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Learn more at www.therapservices.net

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/therap-provides-intellectual-and-developmental-disability-providers-with-effective-agency-wide-communication-tools-300895189.html

SOURCE Therap

