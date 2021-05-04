SMI 11’064 -0.5%  SPI 14’207 -0.5%  Dow 34’113 0.7%  DAX 15’093 -0.9%  Euro 1.0981 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’983 -0.4%  Gold 1’784 -0.5%  Bitcoin 51’319 -1.6%  Dollar 0.9134 0.3%  Öl 68.6 1.3% 
04.05.2021 19:00:00

Therap Mobile Applications now include additional Scheduling/Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) Check-In Options for Point-of-Service Documentation in Home and Community Settings

WATERBURY, Conn., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services offers mobile solutions with flexible tools that allow providers to record essential data for services delivered from point-of-service remotely in home and community settings. The app is available for both Android and iOS devices.

Therap's mobile app can be used to capture all six Federally required data elements for EVV including:

  • Type of service performed
  • Individual receiving the service
  • Date of the service
  • Location of service delivery
  • Staff providing the service
  • Time the service begins and ends

    • This feature is available in the mobile app to enable providers to meet the 21st Century Cures Act requirements. The mobile app is designed to capture time and date stamp during the entry and every view or further update access thereafter. Geolocation and timestamp features of the app ensure that services are captured accurately from the point of service delivery which streamline the service delivery authentication process and data is collected by the person directly providing those services. Other features include electronic signature verification and a secure photo upload feature for HIPAA compliance which prevents the photos taken within the app from being saved to the device and instead being directly uploaded to the individual's documentation within Therap.

    Service providers can now check-in for Fixed Visit Verification (FVV) and TeleHealth if approved by the State regulations. The mobile app also includes an offline functionality which allows staff to check-in/check-out when an active internet connection is unavailable. These additional options of Scheduling/EVV check-in/check-out enhance transparency for the services provided. Other tools available in Therap's mobile app allow staff to document data for services and supports through ISP Data, enter progress notes using T-Logs, communicate with the broader team using Secure Communications (SComm), and record medication administration using Medication Administration Record (MAR).

    For more information on Therap's Mobile Solutions, please visit https://www.therapservices.net/products/mobile-apps/

    About Therap

    Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

    Learn more at www.therapservices.net.

    Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/therap-mobile-applications-now-include-additional-schedulingelectronic-visit-verification-evv-check-in-options-for-point-of-service-documentation-in-home-and-community-settings-301283580.html

    SOURCE Therap Services

    ﻿

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

    Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

    Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

    CHF
    Hinzufügen

    Inside

    14:44 Vontobel: Novartis - wie lange bleibt Corona ein Belastungsfaktor?
    14:41 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
    13:58 Lyxor: In die Zukunft investieren: Wie die Anleihemärkte zu einer nachhaltigeren Welt beitragen können
    11:43 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Straumann Holding AG, Swisscom AG, Logitech International SA
    10:27 BNP Paribas: Soll man im Mai seine Aktien verkaufen?- Märkte & Zertifikate focus 03/2021
    30.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf BMW, Tesla, Volkswagen
    30.04.21 Marktüberblick: Amazon nachbörslich gesucht
    29.04.21 Karsten-Dirk Steffens: China A-Equities – Expertise für aktives Asset Management gefragt | BX Swiss TV
    mehr

     

    https://youtu.be/iJNrZE7RUO4

    Bei Öffnung des Chinesischen Onshores Marktes im Jahr 1978 war noch nicht abzusehen, dass sich China in nur 40 Jahren zur zweitgrössten Volkswirtschaft entwickeln wird. Heute zu Gast ist Karsten-Dirk Steffens, Head of Distribution Switzerland – Aberdeen Standard Investments. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss gibt er Einblicke in die demographische Situation des Landes und die Hintergründe der Öffnung des Marktes für ausländische Investoren. Ob Nachhaltigkeit auch in China eine grosse Rolle spielt und wie sich Investoren verhalten sollten, darüber berichtet Karsten-Dirk Steffens ausführlich.

    Karsten-Dirk Steffens: China A-Equities – Expertise für aktives Asset Management gefragt | BX Swiss TV

    Meistgelesene Nachrichten

    Elon Musk ernennt sich zum "Dogefather" - Kurssprung beim Dogecoin
    Analyst erwartet böses Ende für den Bullenmarkt an den US-Börsen
    ams-Aktie schliesst deutlich stärker: ams will OSRAM nach Übernahme von der Börse nehmen - gute Nachfrage im ersten Quartal
    CS-Aktie letztlich fester: Credit Suisse hat mit Archegos 2020 offenbar lediglich 16 Millionen Franken Ertrag erzielt
    SMI geht deutlich tiefer aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst unter 14.900-Punkte-Marke -- Hang Seng letztlich im Plus
    SMI und DAX schliessen in Grün -- Dow geht stärker aus dem Handel -- Hang Seng letztlich deutlich schwächer
    Ether steigt erstmals auf über 3'000 US-Dollar - Bedeutung von Bitcoin rückläufig
    Stadler Rail-Aktie schliesst etwas leichter: Russische Industriespionage befürchtet
    Relief Therapeutics will Applied Pharma Research (APR) kaufen - Aktie geht deutlich schwächer aus dem Handel
    Unabhängige Stromproduktion: Tesla-Chef Elon Musk will aus jedem Haus ein kleines Energiekraftwerk machen

    finanzen.net News

    Datum Titel
    {{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
    		{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

    Nachrichten

    • Nachrichten zu Aktien
    • Alle Nachrichten
    pagehit