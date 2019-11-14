+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
14.11.2019 10:00:00

Theragnostics Strengthens Leadership Team with Two Key Appointments

LONDON, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Theragnostics, which is developing molecular radiotherapy for imaging and treating a broad range of cancers, announces two strategic hires to its leadership team with the appointment of Dr Daniel Stevens as Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and Chris Stirling to the Board as Non-Executive Director.

Chris Sterling has extensive experience in the life sciences industry advising multinational companies such as GlaxoSmithKline and Syngenta (Novartis/AstraZeneca) in cross-border acquisitions, mergers and disposals. He was previously Chairman of KPMG's Global Life Sciences sector where he built the practice in markets across the world including China, India and Brazil as well as the established markets in North America, Europe and Japan. He has held many leadership positions and senior client facing roles at KPMG both as an Audit and Transaction Services partner. Chris is an FCA Chartered Accountant and holds a Master's in Engineering Science from the University of Oxford.

Recently appointed CMO Dr Daniel Stevens has a successful track record in US and EU radiopharmaceutical registrations and has led development teams through Phase 1 to Phase 3 of novel radiopharmaceutical therapies. Daniel is a UK trained physician with a broad frontline clinical experience including five years working as both an academic and a clinician, and a specialist period undertaking basic cancer research at the University of Oxford.

Commenting on the news, Nick Stevens, Executive Chairman of Theragnostics, said:

"As we continue to grow, it is important to be able to attract high calibre individuals who have the global experience to help Theragnostics on its journey. Chris' business acumen, extensive experience and exemplary track record in striking deals with large players in the sector will be invaluable in implementing our strategy of bringing novel diagnostic agents and new targeted therapies to patients."

Greg Mullen, Chief Executive Officer of Theragnostics, added:

"I'm very pleased to have someone of Dan's expertise and track record join our team. This appointment comes at a pivotal moment when we prepare for the next stage of growth as a company and complements the management team as we advance our programmes into clinical development."

Theragnostics' technology platform enables the development of molecular radiotherapy based on a PARPi for imaging and treating cancer. Theragnostics modifies a PARPi drug molecule with a radioactive atom to create a radionuclide PARPi (rPARPi). This can either be used to image PARP in a cancer patient for diagnostic use or the radioactive isotope can be used to deliver a therapeutic dose of radiation into tumour cells, which offers the potential to molecularly target the radiation in order to hit and kill tumour cells whilst avoiding damage to healthy cells and associated side effects.

About Theragnostics

Theragnostics, a private biotech company based in UK and US, is developing innovative radiopharmaceuticals to improve cancer diagnosis and treatment. It has developed a radiopharmaceutical technology platform that allows for diagnostic tools as well as therapeutic solutions to inform clinical management, guide care and treat cancer patients in areas of unmet medical need. Three diagnostic imaging agents have been successfully developed. The first radiopharmaceutical therapy, rPARP inhibitor THG-009 (I-123 labelled PARPi) is expected to enter clinical development in 2020. Theragnostics is led by recognized experts in the clinical development and commercialization of innovative diagnostic and therapeutic nuclear medicine products.

For more information, please visit www.theragnostics.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/theragnostics-strengthens-leadership-team-with-two-key-appointments-300957714.html

SOURCE Theragnostics

