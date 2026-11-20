(RTTNews) - Varicose vein treatment has shifted from surgical vein removal to procedures that close the affected vein from within.

Sonovein, a device developed by French medical technology company Theraclion SA (ALTHE.PA), takes a different approach, using focused ultrasound to heat and close a targeted vein segment from outside the body.

What Are Varicose Veins?

Varicose veins are swollen, twisted veins beneath the skin that can cause aching, heaviness and swelling in the legs.

They develop when valves inside the veins fail to close properly, allowing blood to flow backward and pool. In more severe cases, patients can develop skin changes, bleeding or ulcers.

A 2008 study cited by Theraclion found that varicose veins affected about 31% of adults aged 18 to 64.

How Varicose Veins Are Treated

Endovenous laser and radiofrequency ablation use a catheter to deliver heat inside an affected vein and close it.

Other options include medical adhesive, which seals the vein, and ultrasound-guided foam sclerotherapy, which uses an injected foam to close it.

Surgery remains an option, while compression stockings can help manage symptoms when a procedure is unsuitable.

A $13 Billion Global Treatment Market

In its September 2026 investor presentation, Theraclion estimated annual global spending on varicose vein treatment at about $13 billion, including devices, procedures, hospital stays and follow-up care.

The company estimates that more than 10 million procedures are performed worldwide each year and that roughly 5 million could potentially be addressed by Sonovein.

It describes the U.S. as the world's largest varicose vein treatment market.

FDA Grants De Novo Authorization To Sonovein

On November 4, 2026, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted De Novo marketing authorization to Theraclion's Sonovein System.

De Novo marketing authorization is an FDA regulatory pathway that allows a novel medical device to be marketed in the United States when there is no legally marketed equivalent device (called a predicate device) and the device is considered low to moderate risk.

Sonovein is intended to coagulate blood vessels in patients with superficial venous reflux, or backward blood flow, in segments of the great saphenous vein, a major superficial vein in the leg.

The device uses high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) to heat and close the targeted vein segment through the skin without an incision or a catheter inside the vein.

Pivotal Study Shows 96.8% Vein Closure At One Year

The FDA authorization was supported by VEINRESET, a pivotal study that enrolled 70 patients at four centers in the U.S., Austria and the Czech Republic.

Theraclion said the study met its primary endpoint, with complete closure of the treated great saphenous vein in 96.8% of patients at 12 months.

At the same follow-up, 98.5% of patients had no backward blood flow in the treated vein.

The company also reported that pain had resolved in all patients. One mild adverse event was reported, with no serious or unanticipated adverse events.

Theraclion Plans U.S. Rollout

Sonovein carries a CE mark under the EU Medical Device Regulation. According to the company, the device had been used in more than 4,000 procedures at over 20 centers worldwide.

Theraclion plans to begin its U.S. rollout through its subsidiary, Sonovein Inc., by setting up initial treatment centers and providing physician training and technical support.

A dedicated Category III procedure code took effect on October 1, 2026, allowing providers to report and track use of the procedure as the company works toward insurance coverage and payment.