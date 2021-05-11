SMI 10’989 -1.2%  SPI 14’106 -1.3%  Dow 34’205 -1.6%  DAX 15’120 -1.8%  Euro 1.0982 0.4%  EStoxx50 3’946 -1.9%  Gold 1’834 -0.1%  Bitcoin 51’006 1.4%  Dollar 0.9037 0.2%  Öl 68.6 0.5% 
11.05.2021 20:13:00

Thentia, VC-backed global leader in GovTech SaaS, names James Kurz as CFO as it expands U.S. coverage

Experienced growth-stage finance executive joins Thentia to support the U.S. commercialization of its leading government licensing SaaS solution, Thentia Cloud

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Thentia, a global leader in GovTech Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), is pleased to announce the appointment of James Kurz as Chief Financial Officer. In his new role, Kurz will oversee the next phase of Thentia's growth, which involves executing its go-to-market strategy to increase its position across the U.S. GovTech ecosystem, with the mission of becoming the state-supported software vendor for agency licensing across all 50 states.

Thentia appoints James Kurz as new Chief Financial Officer (CNW Group/Thentia Corporation)

James Kurz will oversee the next phase of Thentia Cloud's growth as it executes its U.S. commercialization strategy.

Kurz brings with him more than 15 years of experience as a growth-stage financial executive and comes with an impressive track record working in both microfinance and SaaS industries. Most recently, Kurz held the role of CFO/COO at venture-backed U.S.-based healthcare SaaS company Doctor.com, a market-leading healthcare consumerism platform, where he helped lead the company's acquisition by Press Ganey earlier this year.

Previously, Kurz worked for one of the world's largest non-profits to catalyze and invest in impactful companies around the world. He has also held leadership positions in several innovative financial services companies, including Fonkoze, Haiti's largest microfinance institution which aims to lift families and communities out of poverty, and has served on the Board of Directors of several banks in emerging markets.

Kurz's appointment comes on the heels of Thentia's recent news announcing the closing of its Series B equity investment from New York City-based Spring Mountain Capital with participation from existing investor BDC Capital.

Kurz says he is delighted to join Thentia's team as it executes the next chapter of its growth across the U.S. and globally. "I look forward to playing a key role in helping Thentia raise the bar in the government technology sector. It's a spectacularly exciting industry with a huge opportunity to positively impact the many regulatory agencies who deserve to modernize their business with Thentia's leading-edge GovTech solution," he says.

"There's an abundance of open space in this industry and I'm excited to join a team that's running into it with the ball at their feet." 

Julian Cardarelli, Thentia's Chief Executive Officer says, "We're excited to have James take on this leadership role and he is a paramount addition to our senior leadership team. He brings a wealth of expertise to the business, carries an impressive track record of success in the SaaS space, and demonstrates the entrepreneurial spirit it takes to successfully grow a growth-stage enterprise." 

Cardarelli adds, "James' experience will be extremely valuable to our team as we build on our strong momentum and continue our expansion strategy both in the U.S. and internationally." 

About Thentia: 

Founded in Canada, with operations in the U.S. and trusted by agencies in North America and worldwide, Thentia was developed by subject matter experts with a mission to transform GovTech through best-in-class technological capabilities. Its secure, modern and elegant solution, Thentia Cloud, is revolutionizing the way agencies manage data and licensing by bringing the entire process into the 21st century with speed, automation, ease of use and best-in-class support. For more information, visit: thentia.com

For more information or to arrange an interview, please contact: 
Carolyn Goard
PR & Media, Thentia
T: (437) 703-1331
E: carolyn.goard@thentia.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thentia-vc-backed-global-leader-in-govtech-saas-names-james-kurz-as-cfo-as-it-expands-us-coverage-301289036.html

SOURCE Thentia Corporation

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

16:29 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Space Technology
15:08 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
15:03 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Georg Fischer AG, Nestle SA, Roche Holding AG, Novartis AG
14:54 Marktupdate 11. Mai 21: Inflationssorgen drücken die Kurse! | BX Swiss TV
08:46 SMI legt wieder den Rückwärtsgang ein
10.05.21 Marktüberblick: adidas sprintet davon
07.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Facebook, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
04.05.21 Lyxor: In die Zukunft investieren: Wie die Anleihemärkte zu einer nachhaltigeren Welt beitragen können
mehr

Marktupdate 11. Mai 21: Inflationssorgen drücken die Kurse! | BX Swiss TV

Aktuell drücken Inflationssorgen auf die Kurse. Wie sich der Schweizer Markt in der verkürzten Handelswoche schlägt erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 11. Mai 21: Inflationssorgen drücken die Kurse! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bill Gates und Frau Melinda getrennt: Der Zusammenhang zwischen den Leerverkäufen der GameStop-Aktie und dem Ehe-Aus des Microsoft-Mitgründers
US-Handel endet auf rotem Terrain -- SMI beendet Handel im Minus -- DAX schliesst stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Ether knackt 4'000-Dollar-Marke
Tesla-Aktie in Rot: Naturschutzbund hat Bedenken gegen Pläne von Tesla für Batteriefabrik
Starke Zahlen: BioNTech verzeichnet kräftiges Umsatzplus - BioNTech-Aktie legt zu
Trading Idee NASDAQ 100: Die Tech-Dämmerung
Mega-Gehalt für Coinbase-CEO Brian Armstrong: Er soll eine Million US-Dollar pro Tag verdienen
Anleger greifen vor Montana-Aerospace-Börsengang wohl zu
Ex-NYSE-Präsident Thomas Farley: "Kryptowährungen sind das bestgehütete Geheimnis der Welt"
Cardano-CEO: Das ist der Vorteil vom Cardano-Netzwerk gegenüber Bitcoin

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit