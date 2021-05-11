Thentia, VC-backed global leader in GovTech SaaS, names James Kurz as CFO as it expands U.S. coverage

Experienced growth-stage finance executive joins Thentia to support the U.S. commercialization of its leading government licensing SaaS solution, Thentia Cloud



NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Thentia, a global leader in GovTech Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), is pleased to announce the appointment of James Kurz as Chief Financial Officer. In his new role, Kurz will oversee the next phase of Thentia's growth, which involves executing its go-to-market strategy to increase its position across the U.S. GovTech ecosystem, with the mission of becoming the state-supported software vendor for agency licensing across all 50 states.

James Kurz will oversee the next phase of Thentia Cloud's growth as it executes its U.S. commercialization strategy.

Kurz brings with him more than 15 years of experience as a growth-stage financial executive and comes with an impressive track record working in both microfinance and SaaS industries. Most recently, Kurz held the role of CFO/COO at venture-backed U.S.-based healthcare SaaS company Doctor.com , a market-leading healthcare consumerism platform, where he helped lead the company's acquisition by Press Ganey earlier this year.

Previously, Kurz worked for one of the world's largest non-profits to catalyze and invest in impactful companies around the world. He has also held leadership positions in several innovative financial services companies, including Fonkoze , Haiti's largest microfinance institution which aims to lift families and communities out of poverty, and has served on the Board of Directors of several banks in emerging markets.

Kurz's appointment comes on the heels of Thentia's recent news announcing the closing of its Series B equity investment from New York City-based Spring Mountain Capital with participation from existing investor BDC Capital .

Kurz says he is delighted to join Thentia's team as it executes the next chapter of its growth across the U.S. and globally. "I look forward to playing a key role in helping Thentia raise the bar in the government technology sector. It's a spectacularly exciting industry with a huge opportunity to positively impact the many regulatory agencies who deserve to modernize their business with Thentia's leading-edge GovTech solution," he says.

"There's an abundance of open space in this industry and I'm excited to join a team that's running into it with the ball at their feet."

Julian Cardarelli, Thentia's Chief Executive Officer says, "We're excited to have James take on this leadership role and he is a paramount addition to our senior leadership team. He brings a wealth of expertise to the business, carries an impressive track record of success in the SaaS space, and demonstrates the entrepreneurial spirit it takes to successfully grow a growth-stage enterprise."

Cardarelli adds, "James' experience will be extremely valuable to our team as we build on our strong momentum and continue our expansion strategy both in the U.S. and internationally."

About Thentia:



Founded in Canada, with operations in the U.S. and trusted by agencies in North America and worldwide, Thentia was developed by subject matter experts with a mission to transform GovTech through best-in-class technological capabilities. Its secure, modern and elegant solution, Thentia Cloud, is revolutionizing the way agencies manage data and licensing by bringing the entire process into the 21st century with speed, automation, ease of use and best-in-class support. For more information, visit: thentia.com .



For more information or to arrange an interview, please contact:

Carolyn Goard

PR & Media, Thentia

T: (437) 703-1331

E: carolyn.goard@thentia.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thentia-vc-backed-global-leader-in-govtech-saas-names-james-kurz-as-cfo-as-it-expands-us-coverage-301289036.html

SOURCE Thentia Corporation