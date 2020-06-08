thebigword Group Launches new all-in-one language service platform - WordSynk

NEW YORK, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new platform marks a dramatic upgrade of the existing technology stack and is a market-first for the language services industry worth an estimated $56bn per year by 2021.

WordSynk gives its users the power to communicate without language barriers through a single platform on any networked device, providing instant access to translation and interpretation services with a network of over 20,000 professional linguists in over 250 language combinations.

thebigword Group operates across all 7 continents, employing over 600 people worldwide and is ranked among the top 20 language companies in the world.

WordSynk is currently used by over 60,000 users every day including a range of major government departments, the UK Ministry of Justice, US Department of State, NATO and the European Commission, as well as 80% of the Fortune 500 global brands and blue chip companies.

Group Executive Chairman Larry Gould, announcing WordSynk, said: "For the first time, customers looking for translation, interpreting or transcription will be able to seamlessly access a range of services and engage directly with thousands of highly skilled linguists around the globe at the touch of a button."

Discussing the benefits, Mr Gould was keen to highlight the benefits to industry increasingly concerned about data security, stressing the platform's use of patented technology that ensures it is the most secure in the world, ensuring that confidential information remains uncompromised from concept through to execution.

Commenting on the launch, CEO Joshua Gould said: "It is our mission to give everyone the power to communicate without language barriers and to do so; we put the power of 20,000 professional linguists into the palm of your hands with WordSynk.

"WordSynk is a highly disruptive product and combines all services, from translation through to transcription and interpreting in one mobile enabled language technology platform.

"WordSynk will put thebigword Group in a very strong position to take advantage of the expected explosion of content localization and we are extremely confident about the future and expect substantial profit growth in 2021."

SOURCE thebigword Group