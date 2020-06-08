08.06.2020 09:00:00

thebigword Group Launches new all-in-one language service platform - WordSynk

NEW YORK, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new platform marks a dramatic upgrade of the existing technology stack and is a market-first for the language services industry worth an estimated $56bn per year by 2021.

WordSynk gives its users the power to communicate without language barriers through a single platform on any networked device, providing instant access to translation and interpretation services with a network of over 20,000 professional linguists in over 250 language combinations.

thebigword Group operates across all 7 continents, employing over 600 people worldwide and is ranked among the top 20 language companies in the world.

WordSynk is currently used by over 60,000 users every day including a range of major government departments, the UK Ministry of Justice, US Department of State, NATO and the European Commission, as well as 80% of the Fortune 500 global brands and blue chip companies.

Group Executive Chairman Larry Gould, announcing WordSynk, said: "For the first time, customers looking for translation, interpreting or transcription will be able to seamlessly access a range of services and engage directly with thousands of highly skilled linguists around the globe at the touch of a button."

Discussing the benefits, Mr Gould was keen to highlight the benefits to industry increasingly concerned about data security, stressing the platform's use of patented technology that ensures it is the most secure in the world, ensuring that confidential information remains uncompromised from concept through to execution.

Commenting on the launch, CEO Joshua Gould said: "It is our mission to give everyone the power to communicate without language barriers and to do so; we put the power of 20,000 professional linguists into the palm of your hands with WordSynk.

"WordSynk is a highly disruptive product and combines all services, from translation through to transcription and interpreting in one mobile enabled language technology platform.

"WordSynk will put thebigword Group in a very strong position to take advantage of the expected explosion of content localization and we are extremely confident about the future and expect substantial profit growth in 2021."

 

SOURCE thebigword Group

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

LafargeHolcim 43.76
0.27 %
Swiss Re 77.86
0.00 %
Swiss Life Hldg 378.90
-0.32 %
Nestle 102.20
-0.39 %
Zurich Insur Gr 349.10
-0.40 %
ABB 20.77
-1.19 %
CieFinRichemont 64.38
-1.29 %
Alcon 60.26
-1.34 %
Adecco Group 50.88
-1.47 %
Lonza Grp 459.00
-2.03 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

06:05
Daily Markets: SMI – Am Widerstand angekommen / Amazon – Kurzfristige Trendwende möglich
05.06.20
USA: Wie stehen die Chancen für die Wiederwahl von Trump? | BX Swiss TV
05.06.20
Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
05.06.20
SMI gönnt sich eine Verschnaufpause
04.06.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.80% p.a. JB Autocallable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf CVS Health Corp, Pfizer Inc, Merck & Co Inc
03.06.20
Verschleiern gelassene europäische Devisen- und Anleihemärkte Unsicherheit? – CME Group
02.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

05.06.20
Schroders: Why equity market neutral strategies could be valuable in a crisis
05.06.20
Schroders: Vorübergehender Rückschlag für die Energiewende durch Covid-19
05.06.20
Schroders: Saubere Technologien und Klimapolitik: die globale Finanzkrise und Covid-19
mehr
USA: Wie stehen die Chancen für die Wiederwahl von Trump? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Megaübernahme voraus: Britischer Pharmakonzern AstraZeneca ist an Gilead interessiert
China mit Krypto-Offensive: Eigene digitaler Staatswährung soll US-Dollar und Libra vorauseilen
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 23: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
OPEC einig über Verlängerung der Erdöl-Förderlimits
Wirecard bestätigt Jahresziele trotz Ermittlungen
Das ist los bei SpaceX: Finanzierungsrunde und erster bemannter Dragon-Flug
SMI im Minus -- DAX deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen freundlich
Umsatzgarant? Was Amazon von seinem Amazon Prime wirklich hat
So will Tesla den Preis für den Model 3 weiter drücken
HSBC befürchtet Vergeltungsmassnahmen Pekings bei Huawei-Ausschluss

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI im Minus -- DAX deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen freundlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht die Tendenz zum Wochenstart abwärts. Der DAX bewegt sich auf rotem Terrain. Die Börsen in Fernost weisen am Montag grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB