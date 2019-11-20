The Youth Fountain, Premiere Medical Spa in Freehold, NJ, Now Offering Botox Alternative Jeuveau®, aka "Newtox," for smoothing lines and wrinkles

FREEHOLD, N.J., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Board-certified surgeon Dr. Emil Shakov and board-certified gastroenterologist Dr. Rada Shakov, co-founders of The Youth Fountain in Freehold, New Jersey, are thrilled to expand their injectables menu with Jeuveau®, an FDA-approved injectable similar to Botox that smooths away lines and wrinkles on the forehead, between the brows, and around the eyes.

The Youth Fountain is thrilled offer Jeuveau to their patients because they are driven to provide a comprehensive and advanced service selection to meet the aesthetic needs of every patient. Jeuveau is a welcome menu addition because it provides results more quickly than Botox and comparable injectables, which can take 4 to 14 days to take full effect. What's more, Jeuveau is getting rave reviews from patients for delivering exceptional results at a lower price than Botox, making this type of injectable treatment more accessible to patients who are on a budget.

In addition to Jeuveau, The Youth Fountain proudly offers Botox®, Dysport®, dermal fillers, CoolSculpting® non-invasive fat reduction, Emsculpt® non-invasive muscle toning, and truSculpt® iD fat reduction and skin tightening. The Youth Fountain also offers Allura™ laser liposuction and skin tightening, CelluSmooth™ cellulite reduction, laser skin rejuvenation, microneedling, thread lifts, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) facial rejuvenation or Plasma Facial, PRP hair restoration, PRP for sexual wellness, PRP breast lift, hair transplant, chemical peels, laser vein treatment, sclerotherapy, tattoo removal, hormone replacement therapy, IV hydration therapy, medically-supervised weight loss, lipotropic injections, hCG, and more.

To schedule a consultation at The Youth Fountain, please call 732.333.5992 today.

About Drs. Emil and Rada Shakov

Led by board-certified surgeon Emil Shakov, MD, FACS, and board-certified gastroenterologist Rada Shakov, MD, The Youth Fountain is dedicated to helping patients achieve their personal best through personally-tailored treatment plans and the highest level of technologies and skill.

Dr. Emil Shakov is a board-certified surgeon with extensive experience and training in advanced surgical techniques, advanced aesthetics, anti-aging, weight loss, and hair transplantation. Dr. Shakov is a master in Botox®, Jeuveau®, Dysport® and dermal filler treatments, in addition to platelet rich plasma (PRP) therapies. Dr. Shakov received his fellowship training in Advanced GI, Bariatrics, and Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS), and continued to further his training and education at The American Academy of Procedural Medicine and The American Academy of Aesthetic Medicine, where he mastered aesthetic procedures, anti-aging, and medical weight loss. Dr. Shakov brings his unique skill set to The Youth Fountain to provide a pleasant experience with the expertise you can trust.

Dr. Rada Shakov is a board-certified gastroenterologist at The Youth Fountain who specializes in all aspects of gastroenterology along with practicing aesthetic medicine. In practice since 2010, Dr. Shakov believes in seeing the patient as more than just a list of problems. She approaches every patient at The Youth Fountain with dignity, empathy, and understanding.

She completed her medical residency at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson, New Jersey, which was part of the Mount Sinai School of Medicine. She went on to complete her Gastroenterology Fellowship through Seton Hall University at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center and St. Michael's Medical Center in Newark, New Jersey. She furthered her training at The American Academy of Aesthetic Medicine. Dr. Shakov is an accomplished author, having published numerous articles in various medical journals. She has won several awards for her research and has presented at national conventions.

Dr. Rada Shakov is extensively trained in aesthetics and non-surgical weight loss. She is a master injector using Botox®, Jeuveau®, and Dysport®, as well as the dermal fillers Juvederm®, Versa™, and Restylane®. She specializes in the Plasma Facelift, PRP breast lift, and PRP for sexual wellness. She performs CoolSculpting®, Emsculpt®, and truSculpt® iD. Dr. Shakov's goal is to make you feel beautiful, healthy, and special from the inside out. "Let's make you the best you possible!" she says.

About The Youth Fountain

