SMI 11'154 -0.6%  SPI 14'657 -0.7%  Dow 33'727 -0.7%  DAX 15'747 -0.5%  Euro 0.9751 -0.5%  EStoxx50 4'248 -0.6%  Gold 1'932 0.5%  Bitcoin 27'171 -0.5%  Dollar 0.8951 -0.3%  Öl 74.0 -0.3% 
Die Sandoz-Aktie wird in den SMI drängen - wer muss dafür weichen?
Leonteq-Aktie fällt: Leonteq muss Gewinnprognose für 2023 nach unten revidieren
Kraken lanchiert NFT-Marktplatz offiziell - Auswahl aus mehr als 250 Kollektionen
Aston Martin- und Mercedes Benz-Aktie uneins: Aston Martin und Mercedes Benz passen ihre strategische Kooperationsvereinbarung an
Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silberpreis & Co.: So schlagen sich die Rohstoffe am Vormittag
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405Leonteq19089118Logitech2575132ABB1222171Partners Group2460882Swiss Life1485278
26.06.2023 10:54:26

The Yacht Club de Monaco celebrates the 70th Anniversary

MONACO, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Yacht Club de Monaco celebrates 70 years since its foundation. The ceremony was attended by 1,500 people who gathered on the YCM's quay to celebrate the anniversary. The Yacht Club de Monaco "has been able to preserve and pass on the traditions linked to life at sea, while promoting innovation and the development of yachting," said Prince Albert II of Monaco, who is also president of the Yacht Club. The prince then recalled his father, Ranieri III, who founded an institution centered on his passion for the sea. "His vision was to make the YCM an exclusive place where yachting is experienced, appreciated and celebrated, thus contributing to the promotion of Monaco as a destination," added. Protecting the oceans remains one of the Yacht Club's priorities: "I want to make environmental issues a priority and we must continue to be a beacon for the nautical industry," said the prince his remarks. He then recalled the role of actor in the environmental transition played by the club and its marina, which over the years have become demonstrators of new eco-responsible solutions. "The mobilization must be common and total," he insisted.

Monaco (Principality of Monaco), 26th June - Echo of the Yacht Club's commitment in this sense are the activities that fall under the aegis of the 'Monaco Capital of Advanced Yachting.' Starting with the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge (July 3-8 2023), now in its tenth edition. More than 500 young engineers representing 25 nations and 25 universities will meet industry professionals including key players such as Oceanco, Ferretti, Sanlorenzo, Lürssen, Monaco Marine and Palumbo SY Refit. This will be followed by the 3rd Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous (24-25 September), the aim of which is to present innovative solutions for the development of virtuous marinas.

For more information:
Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bd030743-4450-4ac8-b7e5-5c833267964e

The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.


CHF
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'626.07 19.43 IQSSMU
Short 11'889.57 13.30 6SSMPU
Short 12'291.12 8.97 F1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'159.28 26.06.2023 11:04:35
Long 10'694.37 18.78 W9SSMU
Long 10'485.45 13.96 VXSSMU
Long 10'028.14 8.94 5SSMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Morgan Stanley-Stratege Mike Wilson befürchtet zweistelligen Einbruch an der Wall Street
Saudi-Arabiens Sonderweg beim Ölpreis - Warum die OPEC+ stockt
Porsche will wohl Hochleistungszellen in Serienmodellen einbauen - Porsche-Aktie mit Gewinnen
Die Sandoz-Aktie wird in den SMI drängen - wer muss dafür weichen?
Leonteq-Aktie fällt: Leonteq muss Gewinnprognose für 2023 nach unten revidieren
UBS-Aktie verliert: Credit Suisse kommt bei Bermudas-Fall nach Berufungsurteil etwas weiter
Stadler-Aktie legt zu: Möglicher Grossauftrag für Stadler in Uruguay
Trümmer nahe Titanic-Wrack: Wieso die Logitech-Aktie unter der Suche nach der Tauchkapsel Titan gelitten hat
SMI tiefer -- DAX in der Verlustzone -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Abgaben
Auf diese KI-Aktien setzt die Investmentgesellschaft Berkshire Hathaway von Warren Buffett

