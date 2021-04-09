The Worldwide Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Industry is Expected to Reach $333 Million by 2030

|
DUBLIN, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market 2020-2030 by Charging Technology, Power Source, Component, Charging Type, Propulsion Type, Vehicle Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global wireless electric vehicle charging market will reach $333.0 million by 2030, growing by 41.3% annually over 2020-2030, owing to surging sales of electric vehicles due to growing awareness about vehicle emissions and government subsidies, convenience and cost-effectiveness of wireless charging, and high investment by industry players on fast charging infrastructure.
This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global wireless electric vehicle charging market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate and forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global wireless electric vehicle charging market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Charging Technology, Power Source, Component, Charging Type, Propulsion Type, Vehicle Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region.
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
- North America (U.S. Canada, and Mexico)
- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
- MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Power Source, Propulsion Type, and Application over the forecast years are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global wireless electric vehicle charging market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a proprietary Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope
1.1.1 Industry Definition
1.1.2 Research Scope
1.2 Research Methodology
1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology
1.2.2 Market Assumption
1.2.3 Secondary Data
1.2.4 Primary Data
1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design
1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation
1.2.7 Research Limitations
1.3 Executive Summary
2 Market Overview and Dynamics
2.1 Market Size and Forecast
2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
2.2 Major Growth Drivers
2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges
2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends
2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis
3 Segmentation of Global Market by Charging Technology
3.1 Market Overview by Charging Technology
3.2 Magnetic Power Transfer
3.3 Inductive Power Transfer
3.4 Capacitive Power Transfer
4 Segmentation of Global Market by Power Source
4.1 Market Overview by Power Source
4.2 3 - 11 kW
4.3 12 - 50 kW
4.4 Over 50 kW
5 Segmentation of Global Market by Component
5.1 Market Overview by Component
5.2 Base Charging Pad
5.3 Power Control Unit
5.4 Vehicle Charging Pad
6 Segmentation of Global Market by Charging Type
6.1 Market Overview by Charging Type
6.2 Stationary Wireless Charging
6.3 Dynamic Wireless Charging
7 Segmentation of Global Market by Propulsion Type
7.1 Market Overview by Propulsion Type
7.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
7.3 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
8 Segmentation of Global Market by Vehicle Type
8.1 Market Overview by Vehicle Type
8.2 Commercial Vehicles
8.3 Passenger Cars
9 Segmentation of Global Market by Application
9.1 Market Overview by Application
9.2 Home Use
9.3 Commercial Use
10 Segmentation of Global Market by Distribution Channel
10.1 Market Overview by Distribution Channel
10.2 OEMs
10.3 Aftermarket
11 Segmentation of Global Market by Region
11.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2030
11.2 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country
11.2.1 Overview of North America Market
11.2.2 U.S.
11.2.3 Canada
11.2.4 Mexico
11.3 European Market 2019-2030 by Country
11.3.1 Overview of European Market
11.3.2 Germany
11.3.3 U.K.
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Italy
11.3.7 Russia
11.3.8 Rest of European Market
11.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country
11.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market
11.4.2 Japan
11.4.3 China
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 India
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of APAC Region
11.5 South America Market 2019-2030 by Country
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America Market
11.6 MEA Market 2019-2030 by Country
11.6.1 UAE
11.6.2 Saudi Arabia
11.6.3 South Africa
11.6.4 Other National Markets
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview of Key Vendors
12.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A
12.3 Company Profiles
- Continental AG
- Elix Wireless
- Evatran Group Inc.
- Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co.
- HEVO Inc.
- Mojo Mobility
- Powermat Technologies Ltd
- Qualcomm Inc.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Texas Instruments Inc.
- Toshiba Corporation
- Toyota Motor Corporation
- Witricity Corporation
- ZTE Corporation
13 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management
13.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market
13.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q5ydog
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-wireless-electric-vehicle-charging-industry-is-expected-to-reach-333-million-by-2030-301265925.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
