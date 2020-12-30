The Worldwide Public Safety-LTE Industry is Expected to Reach $15.4 Billion by 2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Public Safety-LTE Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Infrastructure (E-UTRAN, EPC), Services (Consulting and Integration), Deployment Model (Private, Hybrid), Application (Law Enforcement, Firefighting Services), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The public safety LTE market is expected to be valued at USD 5.9 billion in 2020 and is likely to reach USD 15.4 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 21.1%



Adoption of LTE technology to eliminate the existing interconnectivity issues between different networks, increase in demand for unmanned vehicles globally, seamless data connectivity offered by LTE technology, and the COVID-19 pandemic is driving the need for efficient and extensive network capacity are expected to help the growth of the PS-LTE market during the forecast period.

E-UTRAN segment is estimated to hold the largest share of PS-LTE market for infrastructure during the forecast period.

The growth of the end-use devices segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for LTE technology-enabled end-use devices and the surging requirement for hybrid (LTE and TETRA)-enabled devices globally. E-UTRAN is the air interface of LTE technology. It uses orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) for downlink and single-carrier frequency divisional multiple access (SC-FDMA) for uplink, along with multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) up to 4 antennas per station. OFDM is deployed to divide the available spectrum into multiple thin carriers, each carrying a part of the signal on a different frequency.

Commercial LTE segment is estimated to hold the largest share of PS-LTE market during the forecast period.

The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increased deployment and high popularity of commercial PS-LTE networks in law enforcement & border control applications. This adoption is mainly due to the reduced deployment time, as well as the low initial cost of deployment. Public safety agencies opt for this deployment model as existing networks of commercial carriers are used for public safety services, resulting in zero or negligible network CAPEX.

The law enforcement & border control application expected to hold the largest size of the PS-LTE market during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for high-speed data connectivity from law enforcement & border control agencies to share high-definition audio and video content with command centers during field operations is driving the growth of this segment. Linking these audio and video messages with face recognition systems helps public safety agencies to prevent the occurrence of potential accidents. The development of human- and vehicle-carriable LTE network connectivity routers is expected to further fuel the adoption of PS-LTE in law enforcement & border control and other public safety applications.

Impact of COVID-19 on the public safety-LTE market

The market is likely to witness a slight plunge in terms of year-on-year growth in 2020. This is largely attributed to the extended lockdown in countries worldwide, resulting in affected supply chains of OEMs and shutdown of factories. Since the factories were being shut, OEMs found it difficult to find vendors who were willing to supply, mainly due to the disruptions caused by the pandemic and the social distancing norms. This resulted in slowing down the existing and new deployments. For instance, Ericsson (Sweden) reported that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected its sales and service delivery due to the lockdown and travel restrictions imposed by governments to curb the effects of the outbreak.



Furthermore, public safety-LTE plays a crucial role during mission-critical services, its adoption as the communication standard is expected to rise, and hold a market size larger than the pre-COVID-19 forecast. This increase in the market size is mainly because the COVID-19 pandemic is driving the need for efficient and effective communication to ensure faster response from public safety agencies to ensure the safety of people affected by the pandemic. For instance, the Abu Dhabi Police has adopted Hytera's narrowband and broadband solutions to tackle the pandemic.

