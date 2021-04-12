|
The Worldwide Peracetic Acid Industry is Expected to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2020
DUBLIN, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Peracetic Acid Market by Application (Disinfectant, Sterilant, Sanitizer), End-use Industry (Healthcare, Food & Beverage, Water Treatment, Pulp & Paper), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC) - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global peracetic acid market is projected to grow from USD 813 million in 2020 to USD 1,685 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.6%.
New applications and product concentrations are expected to develop in biocides industry. The key manufacturers are working on various niche and emerging applications and sample trials are being undertaken to test the peracetic acid performance across various industry verticals. The key end-use industries for peracetic acid are food & beverage, healthcare, water treatment, and others. The restraining factor of the peracetic acid market is a lack of awareness regarding the product and its high cost.
Based on application, the disinfectant segment is expected to lead the peracetic acid market during the forecast period
The disinfectant application accounts for the largest share in the peracetic acid market and is expected to remain the largest market segment between 2020 and 2030.
A peracetic acid-based disinfectant can be used for water treatment to treat wastewater and sewage waste. It is projected to grow at a higher growth rate in the water treatment industry and is mostly used in the water treatment systems for purification and plumbing disinfection purposes. It also has substantial use in the disinfection of medical supplies in the healthcare industry. In pulp & paper industry, the disinfectant is used to prevent the bio-film formation.
Based on end-use industry, the wastewater treatment segment is expected to register a high growth rate in the peracetic acid market during the forecast period
The wastewater treatment end-use industry in on the upsurge and is expected to register a high growth rate in the next five years. The growing and developing economies of APAC, such as China and India, with their infrastructural and technological development in the end-use industries, are expected to increase the demand for disinfectants. With the upsurge in the use of peracetic acid-based disinfectants in applications, such as water treatment, food & beverage, and healthcare, the market is expected to grow in the future.
The European region is expected to lead the peracetic acid market during the forecast period
The European region is projected to lead the peracetic acid market from 2020 to 2030, in terms of value and volume.
In Europe, peracetic acid is mostly used for clarification, disinfection, and purification of brackish water and wastewater. Industries, such as chemical processing, food & beverage, and pulp & paper have high demand for peracetic acid in the region. Physical water treatment and latest processes, such as UV disinfection and membrane filtration are also gaining importance in the European market as replacements for chemicals. Stringent EU directives support the minimal use of chemicals for water treatment. This is one of the key challenges in the European peracetic acid market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Market Players
4.2 Peracetic Acid Market, by Application
4.3 Peracetic Acid Market: Developed Vs. Developing Markets
4.4 Peracetic Acid Market, by End-Use Industry and Region
4.5 Global Peracetic Acid Market, by Key Countries
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Value Chain Overview
5.2.1 Value Chain Analysis
5.2.2 Raw Materials
5.2.2.1 Hydrogen Peroxide
5.2.2.2 Acetic Acid
5.2.3 Disruption in Value Chain due to COVID-19
5.2.3.1 Action Plan Against Current Vulnerability
5.3 Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers
5.3.1.1 Advantage of Peracetic Acid Over Other Substitute Biocides
5.3.1.2 Government Regulations in the European and North American Regions
5.3.1.3 Increasing Water Treatment Procedures
5.3.1.4 Rising Focus on Food Sterilization and Disinfection
5.3.2 Restraints
5.3.2.1 High Cost and Low Awareness of Benefits
5.3.3 Opportunities
5.3.3.1 High Growth Potential in APAC
5.3.3.2 Emerging Applications Across Various Industries
5.3.3.3 a Potential Alternative to Other Biocides
5.3.4 Challenges
5.3.4.1 Highly Reactive Product
5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.5 Average Price Analysis
5.6 Peracetic Acid Ecosystem
5.6.1 YC & YCC Shift
5.7 Technology/Competition Analysis
5.7.1 Hydrogen Peroxide
5.7.2 Chlorine
5.7.3 Chlorine Dioxide
5.7.4 Ozone
5.7.5 Aldehydes
5.8 Regulatory & Safety Requirements
5.9 Macroeconomic Indicators
5.9.1 Introduction
5.9.2 Trends and Forecast of GDP
5.9.3 Trends in Pulp & Paper Industry
5.10 Trade Data Analysis
5.10.1 Hydrogen Peroxide Import-Export Trend Impacting the Peracetic Acid Production in Global Market
5.11 Peracetic Acid Patent Analysis
5.11.1 Methodology
5.11.2 Publication Trends
5.11.3 Insight
5.11.4 Jurisdiction Analysis
5.11.5 Top Applicants
5.12 Case Study
5.13 COVID-19 Impact
6 Peracetic Acid Market, by Application
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Peracetic Acid Market
6.2 Disinfectant
6.2.1 Peracetic Acid is Largely Used in the Disinfection of Medical Supplies in the Healthcare Industry
6.3 Sterilant
6.3.1 Safety Characteristics of Peracetic Acid are Important for Sterilization Process
6.4 Sanitizer
6.4.1 Regulatory Associations Across Regions are Now Approving Peracetic Acid to be Used for Sanitizing Operations
6.5 Others
7 Peracetic Acid Market, by End-Use Industry
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
7.2 Healthcare
7.2.1 Peracetic Acid is a Preferred Replacement for Glutaraldehyde in the Sterilization of Medical Devices
7.3 Food & Beverage
7.3.1 Growing Health Consciousness in Developing APAC Countries to Drive Food and Beverage Production
7.4 Water Treatment
7.4.1 Stringent Regulations by Water Treatment Authorities and Increasing Need for Conventional Water Treatment Driving the Market
7.5 Pulp & Paper
7.5.1 Use of Peracetic Acid for Slime Control as an Anti-Slime and Bleaching Agent in the Pulp & Paper Industry to Drive the Market
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Agriculture
7.6.2 Wineries
7.6.3 Breweries
7.6.4 Laundry
8 Peracetic Acid Market, by Region
8.1 Introduction
8.2 APAC
8.3 North America
8.4 Europe
8.5 South America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
8.6.1 Middle East & African Peracetic Acid Market, by Application
9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Market Share Analysis
9.3 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Players of Peracetic Acid Market
9.4 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2019
9.4.1 Star
9.4.2 Emerging Leader
9.4.3 Pervasive
9.4.4 Participant
9.5 SME Matrix, 2019
9.5.1 Progressive Companies
9.5.2 Responsive Companies
9.5.3 Dynamic Companies
9.5.4 Starting Blocks
9.6 Strength of Product Portfolio
9.7 Business Strategy Excellence
9.8 Competitive Scenario
9.8.1 New Product Development
9.8.2 Merger & Acquisition
9.8.3 Investment & Expansion
9.8.4 Joint Venture & Agreement
10 Company Profiles
10.1 Evonik Industries AG
10.2 Solvay SA
10.3 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company
10.4 Ecolab Inc.
10.5 Enviro Tech Chemical Services
10.6 Kemira Oyj
10.7 Christeyns
10.8 Seitz GmbH
10.9 Jubilant Life Sciences
10.1 Sopura
10.11 Other Market Players
10.11.1 Airedale Chemicals
10.11.2 Aditya Birla Chemicals
10.11.3 Stockmeier Group
10.11.4 Kersia Deutschland GmbH
10.11.5 Mar Cor Purification
10.11.6 Novadan APS
10.11.7 Belinka Perkemija
10.11.8 Quaron
10.11.9 Acuro Organics Limited
10.11.10 National Peroxide Limited
10.11.11 Biosafe Systems
10.11.12 Warwick Chemicals
10.11.13 Promox
10.11.14 Chemtex Speciality
10.11.15 Mars Chemical Corporation
11 Adjacent/Related Markets
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Limitation
11.3 Industrial Hydrogen Peroxide
11.3.1 Market Definition
11.3.2 Market Overview
11.3.3 Industrial Hydrogen Peroxide Market, by Function
11.3.3.1 Bleaching
11.3.3.2 Oxidizing
11.3.3.3 Sterilizing/Disinfecting
11.3.3.4 Propulsion
11.3.3.5 Others
11.3.4 Industrial Hydrogen Peroxide Market, by End-Use Industry
11.3.4.1 Pulp & Paper
11.3.4.1.1 Chemical Pulp
11.3.4.1.2 Mechanical Pulp
11.3.4.1.3 Recycled Pulp
11.3.4.2 Chemical Synthesis
11.3.4.3 Healthcare & Personal Care
11.3.4.3.1 Healthcare
11.3.4.3.2 Personal Care
11.3.4.4 Food Processing
11.3.4.5 Textile
11.3.4.6 Water & Wastewater Treatment
11.3.4.7 Electronics & Semiconductor
11.3.4.8 Others
11.3.4.8.1 Mining & Metallurgy
11.3.4.8.2 Transportation
11.3.4.8.3 Recycling
11.3.5 Industrial Hydrogen Peroxide Market, by Region
11.3.5.1 APAC
11.3.5.2 North America
11.3.5.3 Europe
11.3.5.4 South America
11.3.5.5 Middle East & Africa
12 Appendix
12.1 Discussion Guide
12.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal
12.3 Available Customizations
