The Worldwide Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Industry is Expected to Reach $894 Million in 2024

Despite the impact of COVID-19 on most medical device markets, global sales of mechanical thrombectomy devices for the emergency treatment of acute ischemic stroke (AIS) - which includes both stent retrievers and aspiration devices and associated products - is expected to increase at a healthy CAGR of approximately 5.7%, from nearly $677m in 2019 to an estimated $894m in 2024.



Stent retrievers contribute approximately 60% of sales; however, aspiration devices remain a valid option and are also exhibiting solid growth, complementing stent retrievers in ensuring complete clot removal.



Next-generation stent retriever devices include innovative designs that improve clot capture and allow for more atraumatic clot removal from selected vessels in the brain (large vessel occlusion/LVO of the internal carotid artery or proximal middle cerebral artery).



Solid clinical evidence for mechanical thrombectomy, particularly stent retrievers, has been established supporting superior clinical outcomes and use as a supplemental therapy to the first line of thrombolytic medication therapy - intravenous recombinant tissue plasminogen activator (IV r-tPA) - when tPA fails or is not an option to re-establish blood flow in the brain. The goal of more comprehensive medication plus mechanical thrombectomy therapy is to rescue cells in the penumbra before further irreversible ischemic injury occurs that often results in severe disability or death.



Key competitors in the mechanical thrombectomy devices market include five major medical devices companies and one startup: Medtronic, Penumbra, Stryker, Cerenovus/Johnson & Johnson, MicroVention/Terumo, and Rapid Medical.



This medical device market and technology report provides:

overview of stroke, diagnosis, and treatment

mechanical thrombectomy technologies, leading products, and features

emerging technologies/pipelines and innovations

in-depth market and competitive analyses, including market drivers/limiters, 5-year market forecasts by segment and region, and global/regional market share

overview of companies, financials, and strategic growth plans

Markets covered by this analysis include the US, Japan, the five major European markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), and the Rest of World (RoW) markets, which includes all other countries. Market forecasts are for the 2019-24 time period.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Clinical Overview

1.1 Stroke statistics

1.2 Types of stroke

1.3 Stroke symptoms

1.4 Stroke risk factors

1.5 The effects of stroke

1.6 Diagnostic tests for stroke

1.7 Treatment for ischemic stroke

1.8 Clinical data supporting use of mechanical thrombectomy

1.9 Bibliography



2. Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices for Acute Ischemic Stroke

2.1 Stent retrievers

2.1.1 Cerenovus/Johnson & Johnson

2.1.2 Medtronic

2.1.3 MicroVention/Terumo

2.1.4 Rapid Medical

2.1.5 Stryker

2.2 Aspiration systems

2.2.1 Medtronic

2.2.2 MicroVention/Terumo

2.2.3 Penumbra

2.3 Bibliography



3. Market Analysis

3.1 Stent retrievers market

3.1.1 Market forecast: global

3.1.2 Market forecast: by region

3.1.3 Market share: global

3.1.4 Market share: by region

3.2 Aspiration devices market

3.2.1 Market forecast: global

3.2.2 Market forecast: by region

3.2.3 Market share: global

3.2.4 Market share: by region

3.3 Combined market

3.3.1 Combined market forecast

3.3.2 Combined market share

3.3.3 Market drivers and limiters

3.3.4 Estimated combined procedure volumes

3.4 Corporate profiles

3.4.1 Johnson & Johnson

3.4.2 Medtronic

3.4.3 MicroVention/Terumo Corporation

3.4.4 Penumbra

3.4.5 Stryker

3.5 Bibliography



