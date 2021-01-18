The Worldwide Intelligent Power Module Industry is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 9.6% During 2020 to 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Intelligent Power Module Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Voltage Rating, Current Rating, Circuit Configuration, Power Devices (IGBT, MOSFET), Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Automotive) and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global intelligent power module market was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2025. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.



Rising focus towards renewable power sources, growing adoption of electric vehicles, and increasing reliability through enhanced level of monitoring are the key driving factors for the intelligent power module market.



Based on the circuit configuration, 6-PACK IPM's expected to account for the largest share during 2020-2025



IPMs with a 6-PACK circuit configuration means that there are 6 IGBT inside the IPM for the functioning of domestic and light commercial applications. It is also referred as C type circuit configuration. A 6-PAC module is equipped with six IGBTs and six free-wheeling diodes, which usually have 600 V, 1200 V or 1700 V blocking voltage capability. The IGBTs and diodes often share the same current rating. In some modules the DC-connections are not connected together; leaving space for shunt measurement. They are widely available in the market. Manufactured by all major players such as Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), ON Semiconductor Corporation (U.S.), and Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), these IPMs are used in both consumer and light industrial applications such as washing machines, fans, air purifiers, pumps, kitchen hoods and others.



Automotive vertical to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period



In automotive, particularly the evolving hybrid electric vehicles (HEV), IPMs with high power ratings together with the high temperature associated with the engine room are used for thermal operating conditions. Therefore, in addition to the well-known requirements of improved IPM electrical characteristics and optimized system cost-performance, reliability and durability become very important factors in HEV applications. Toyota developed the first-generation IPM that is the key part of the system for Hybrid Electric Vehicles. It was installed in the inverter for Toyota Prius, which was launched in Japan in 1997, and recently, the demands for not only mileage performance but also power performance in an HEV have been increasing.



APAC to record the highest growth rate by region, during the forecast period



Many economically advanced countries have their manufacturing units in the developing economies of APAC, especially in China and India. The domestic markets in APAC are growing rapidly, owing to the rising per capita income of the middle-class population. APAC is the fastest-growing market for IPM, with three of the top 10 largest economies in the world-China, India, and Japan. This market presents a huge potential for the growth of IPMs in the near future. Greenfield projects related to energy generation from renewable sources are expected to provide a boost for the IPM market for the industrial vertical. Furthermore, the region is a manufacturing hub of consumer electronics products; therefore, IPMs have a large application in the consumer vertical in the region.



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Focus of Worldwide Governments on Generating Power Using Renewable Sources

5.2.1.2 Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles Globally

5.2.1.3 Increasing Use of IPMs to Improve System Reliability and Performance

5.2.1.4 Surging Utilization of IPMs in Personal Computing Applications Owing to Their Compact Design and Increased Energy Efficiency

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Slower Adoption of New Technologies and Complex Designs of IPMs

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for IPMs from Consumer Electronics Sector

5.2.3.2 Growing Use of GaN and SiC Materials in Emerging Applications

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Technical Challenges Associated with Next-Generation IPMs

5.2.4.2 Disruptions in Supply Chains of Semiconductor Devices due to COVID-19



