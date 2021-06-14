SMI 11’865 0.2%  SPI 15’242 0.3%  Dow 34’235 -0.7%  DAX 15’674 -0.1%  Euro 1.0903 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’133 0.1%  Gold 1’865 -0.7%  Bitcoin 36’132 2.9%  Dollar 0.8994 0.1%  Öl 72.9 0.4% 

14.06.2021 19:00:00

The Worldwide Fencing Industry is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 6% During 2021 to 2026

DUBLIN, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fencing Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The fencing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Homeowners are seeking higher security and privacy, which is driving the demand in the residential market. The rise in commercial and residential building projects is increasing the demand for fencing. The high acceptance of PVC and other plastic materials are gaining traction in the global market. Metals segment to dominate owing to the increasing demand for barbed wire fences that provide higher security. The construction industry is one of the highest revenue generators in the market.

The recent trend of beautifying residents and commercial buildings is surging the demand for fencing globally. The fence around the house adds the overall effect, emphasizing the housing structure and setting the line of control for the people. The application of wood fences is prevalent in rural and semi-urban areas in the US and Canada. The continuous government investment towards public infrastructures such as government premises, public places, museums, and parks supports the growth of the fencing market worldwide.

The report considers the present scenario of the fencing market and its market dynamics for the period 2020?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the fencing market during the forecast period:

  • Rising Need of Fencing at National Borders
  • Beautified Residential Fences Offering New Opportunities
  • Introduction of New Technologies
  • Rising Agricultural Projects and Need to Protect it From Animals.

According to the environmental concerns, aluminum in the metal segment is experiencing higher application as it has a higher recycling rate and lighter in weight compared to other metals. A high-performance metal fence is widely used in small industries as high-security applications where speed and production flow are higher, and safety is crucial. In India, Vedanta was the largest producer in the fencing industry, producing around 2.3 million tons.

Fence installation contractor is providing various advantages to business owners and homeowners. For big house projects, professionals are best for installing fences. Expert advice saves from costly fence installation errors, thereby fueling contractor fencing across the globe. The fencing professionals are acquainted with the legal requirements and ensuring their work adheres to regulations. The global contractor fencing market is growing at a CAGR of around 8% during the forecast period.

Retail sales of fences are higher than online sales, as consumers prefer to shop for the fences in retail stores. Distributors often select the offline retail channel as it enables them to operate their business without high investments in marketing funds. The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is fueling heavy demand in the online distribution channels due to the restrictions imposed by the government agencies. Currently, the traditional retail segment faces intense competition from the online segment due to growing internet penetration.

Fixed fencing surrounds the perimeter of the land and is best suited for long-term use. The fixed fencing is well suited for long-term use and holds the animals much more effectively. Brick wall fence is most traditional, standard, and majorly used in yard fencing and is mainly preferred in residential colonies in India.

The growth for residential fencing in new construction projects is a significant driver to initiate new opportunities for the players. However, the demand for renovation and retrofit projects is relatively high across Europe. Government-funded projects are focused on high-cost efficiency, thus increasing the demand for plastic fences. Plastic fences are highly cost and thermally efficient than wood and metal counterparts. Chain link fence is becoming popular in the residential market as it requires low maintenance and low cost that keeps unwelcome guests away from your property.

Key Questions Answered

  • How big is the global fencing market?
  • Which region would dominate the fencing market?
  • Who are the key players in the fencing market?
  • What are the key trends in the fencing market?
  • Which segment accounted for the largest fencing market share?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
4.4 Market Segments
4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Material
4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Type
4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Installation
4.4.5 Market Segmentation by End-Use
4.4.6 Market Segmentation By Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Key Applications
7.2.1 Residential Sector
7.2.2 Agricultural Sector
7.2.3 Construction Sites
7.2.4 Government
7.2.5 Warehouses and Other Production Centers
7.3 Geographical Insights
7.4 Impact Of COVID-19

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Growing Global Population and Real Estate Worldwide
8.2 Introduction of New Technologies
8.3 Beautified Residential Fences

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Rising Need for Fencing Across National Borders
9.2 Rising Agricultural Projects and Need To Protect From Animals
9.3 Increasing Interest In Home Enhancement

10 Market Restraints
10.1 Volatility In Raw Material Prices
10.2 Impact Of COVID-19 on The Metal Industry
10.3 Volatility In The Construction Industry

11 Market Landscape

12 Material

13 Installation

14 Distribution Channel

15 Type

16 End-Use

17 Geography

18 North America

19 Europe

20 APAC

21 Latin America

22 Middle East & Africa

23 Competitive Landscape
23.1 Competition Overview

24 Key Company Profiles
24.1 Bekaert
24.1.1 Business Overview
24.1.2 Product Offerings
24.1.3 Key Strategies
24.1.4 Key Strengths
24.1.5 Key Opportunities
24.2 Associated Materials
24.2.1 Business Overview
24.2.2 Product Offerings
24.2.3 Key Strategies
24.2.4 Key Strengths
24.2.5 Key Opportunities
24.3 Ameristar Perimeter Security
24.3.1 Business Overview
24.3.2 Product Offerings
24.3.3 Key Strategies
24.3.4 Key Strengths
24.3.5 Key Opportunities
24.4 Poly Vinyl Creations
24.4.1 Business Overview
24.4.2 Product Offerings
24.4.3 Key Strategies
24.4.4 Key Strengths
24.4.5 Key Opportunities

25 Other Prominent Vendors
25.1 BetaFence
25.1.1 Business Overview
25.1.2 Product Offerings
25.2 Jerith Manufacturing
25.2.1 Business Overview
25.2.2 Product Offerings
25.3 Long Fence
25.3.1 Business Overview
25.3.2 Product Offerings
25.4 CERTAINTEED
25.4.1 Business Overview
25.4.2 Product Offerings
25.5 Gregory Industries
25.5.1 Business Overview
25.5.2 Product Offerings
25.6 PLY Gem
25.6.1 Business Overview
25.6.2 Product Offerings
25.7 Fiberon
25.7.1 Business Overview
25.7.2 Product Offerings
25.8 Specrail
25.8.1 Business Overview
25.8.2 Product Offerings
25.9 Barrette
25.9.1 Business Overview
25.9.2 Product Offerings
25.10 Titan Gate & Fence
25.10.1 Business Overview
25.10.2 Product Offerings
25.11 Siddal & Hilton Products
25.11.1 Business Overview
25.11.2 Product Offerings
25.12 Smart Fence
25.12.1 Business Overview
25.12.2 Product Offerings
25.13 Nemtek
25.13.1 Business Overview
25.13.2 Product Offerings
25.14 A-1 FENCE
25.14.1 Business Overview
25.14.2 Product Offerings
25.15 Dextra Square Private
25.15.1 Business Overview
25.15.2 Product Offerings
25.16 Hi-Coat
25.16.1 Business Overview
25.16.2 Product Offerings
25.17 QuickFence
25.17.1 Business Overview
25.17.2 Product Offerings
25.18 Cascade Fence & Deck
25.18.1 Business Overview
25.18.2 Product Offerings
25.19 AFTEC
25.19.1 Business Overview
25.19.2 Product Offerings
25.20 Jacksons Fencing
25.20.1 Business Overview
25.20.2 Product Offerings
25.21 Protective Fencing
25.21.1 Business Overview
25.21.2 Product Offerings
25.22 Australian Security Fencing
25.22.1 Business Overview
25.22.2 Product Offerings
25.23 CLD Fencing
25.23.1 Business Overview
25.23.2 Product Offerings
25.24 Hebei Jinshi
25.24.1 Business Overview
25.24.2 Product Offerings
25.25 Permacast
25.25.1 Business Overview
25.25.2 Product Offerings
25.26 Seven Trust
25.26.1 Business Overview
25.26.2 Product Offerings
25.27 GSM (Guarding Safety Motion)
25.27.1 Business Overview
25.27.2 Product Offerings
25.28 Specialized Storage Solutions
25.28.1 Business Overview
25.28.2 Product Offerings

26 Report Summary
26.1 Key Takeaways
26.2 Strategic Recommendations

27 Quantitative Summary

28 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oxjovo

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-fencing-industry-is-expected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-over-6-during-2021-to-2026-301311548.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

10:37 Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
09:48 Schweizer Börse in Top-Form
08:32 SMI fliegt immer höher
11.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Delivery Hero, Zalando, Zur Rose
11.06.21 Jochen Staiger: Gold im Aufwärtstrend – wie weit geht es? | BX Swiss TV
10.06.21 Lyxor: Weshalb Unternehmensanleihen mit ESG-Filter eine attraktive Wahl sind
10.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
09.06.21 Marktüberblick: Merck-Aktie gesucht
mehr

Gold im Aufwärtstrend – wie weit geht es? | BX Swiss TV

 

Wie steht es um Gold – ist es immer noch der sichere Hafen bei einer Anlagestrategie? Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Jochen Staiger, Gründer und CEO der Swiss Resource Capital AG; und Chief Editor von Commodity-TV & Rohstoff-TV. Mit seiner über 38-jähriger Erfahrung im Rohstoffbereich analysiert er die Preisentwicklung beim Gold und erklärt im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, warum bei Silber eine Verdopplung des Preises in den nächsten 2-3 Jahren durchaus realistisch ist.

Jochen Staiger: Gold im Aufwärtstrend – wie weit geht es? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Cathie Wood: ESG-Bewegung und Tesla-Chef tragen Schuld am Krypto-Crash
Clariant-Aktien nach Verkauf des Pigmentgeschäfts nur kurzzeitig im Plus
Unterschätzung der Inflationsrisiken: Deutsche Bank warnt vor globaler "Zeitbombe"
Atomstreit mit dem Iran: Experten uneinig über Auswirkungen einer Einigung auf den Ölpreis
Implenia erhält Auftrag für Bahnstrecke in Norditalien - Aktien sehr stark
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 23: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Studie untersucht Buffetts Erfolgsrezept - und leitet erfolgreichen Fonds ab
Molecular Partners-Aktie knickt ein: COVID-19-Kandidat erhält von FDA Fast-Track-Status
Rohstoffexperte: Bitcoin und Co. keine Alternative zu Gold, sondern zu Kupfer
Renault und Plug Power gründen Wasserstoff-Joint-Venture

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit