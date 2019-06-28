The Worldwide Cable Assembly Market to Grow from $149.7 Billion in 2019 to $220.7 Billion by 2025 (+6.7% CAGR)

DUBLIN, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cable Assembly Market by Product (Custom/Application Specific Assemblies, Rectangular Assemblies, Radio Frequency (RF) Assemblies, Circular Assemblies), Application (Automotive, Telecom, Industrial, Medical), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cable assemblies market is estimated at $149.7 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $220.7 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.7%.



Succeeding an extensive secondary and primary research and an in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report carries out an impact analysis of the key industry drivers, opportunities, trends, and challenges.

Factors such as the increasing number of electric vehicles, growing demand from the aerospace industry, and growing internet penetration across the globe are driving the growth of this market. Moreover, the high demand for fiber optics cable assemblies is expected to provide significant opportunities for various stakeholders in this market. However, the availability of counterfeit products is expected to hinder the growth of this market to some extent.



On the basis of product type, custom/application specific assemblies segment accounted for the largest share of the global cable assemblies market in 2018. Better flexibility; accuracy, and accountability; multiple functions; and growing demand in a wide range of applications and industries, including military, automotive, medical and high-end industrial assemblies are the key factors primarily driving the growth of this segment.



On the basis of application, the automotive application segment accounted for the largest share of the global cable assemblies market in 2018. Growing demand for electric, hybrid & fuel cell cable assemblies, next generation of charging cable assemblies for hybrid and electric vehicles, infotainment & multimedia cable assemblies, and safety cable assemblies will drive the growth of the cable assemblies market for the automotive industry.



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the industry provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America and the Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region.

Asia-Pacific commanded the largest share of the global cable assemblies market in 2018, followed by North America and Europe. Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan, and India are strong markets for cable assemblies and expected to witness the highest CAGR in the coming years. Factors such as growing urbanization and industrialization, increasing demand for electric vehicles, presence of a large number of manufacturers, and growth in the power distribution sector are expected to drive the growth of the cable assemblies market in this region.



The major players operating in the global cable assemblies market are Amphenol DC Electronics (ADCE), TE Connectivity Ltd, Jae Electronics, Inc., Luxshare Precision Industry Co., Ltd., Koch Industries, Inc. (Molex), W.L. Gore and Associates, Epec, LLC, Fischer Connectors SA, Samtec, Inc., Delphi Connection Systems, Yazaki Corporation, and Foxconn (FIT) among many others.



3. Executive Summary



4. Industry Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Drivers

4.2.1. Increasing Number of Electric Vehicles

4.2.2. Increasing Demand from Aerospace Industry

4.2.3. Growing Internet Penetration across the Globe

4.2.4. High Growth of Automotive Industry

4.3. Market Restraint

4.3.1. Availability of Counterfeit Products

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.4.1. Growing Demand for Fiber Optic Cable Assemblies

4.4.2. Emerging Economies

4.5. Market Trends

4.5.1. Emerging Advanced Technological Revolution in the Cable Assembly Market

4.5.2. Smartphone Popularity and Bandwidth/Speed Requirements and Cloud Computing



5. Global Cable Assemblies Market, by Product

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Custom/Application Specific Assemblies

5.3. Rectangular Assemblies

5.4. Radio Frequency (RF) Assemblies

5.5. Circular Assemblies

5.6. Fiber Optics Assemblies

5.7. Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Assemblies

5.8. Other Assemblies



6. Global Cable Assemblies Market, by Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Automotive

6.3. Telecom

6.4. Computers and Peripherals

6.5. Industrial

6.6. Military & Aerospace

6.7. Medical

6.8. Others



7. Cable Assemblies Market, by Geography

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Asia Pacific

7.2.1. China

7.2.2. Japan

7.2.3. Korea

7.2.4. India

7.2.5. Rest of Asia Pacific (ROAPAC)

7.3. North America

7.3.1. U.S.

7.3.2. Canada

7.4. Europe

7.4.1. Germany

7.4.2. U.K.

7.4.3. France

7.4.4. Italy

7.4.5. Spain

7.4.6. Rest of Europe (RoE)

7.5. Latin America

7.6. Middle East and Africa



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Introduction

8.1.1. Product Launches

8.1.2. Acquisitions

8.1.3. Agreements and Collaborations

8.1.4. Expansions



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Amphenol DC Electronics (ADCE)

9.2. TE Connectivity Ltd.

9.3. Jae Electronics Inc.

9.4. Luxshare Precision Industry Co. Ltd.

9.5. Koch Industries Inc. (Molex)

9.6. W. L. Gore and Associates

9.7. Epec LLC

9.8. Fischer Connectors S.A.

9.9. Samtec Inc.

9.10. Delphi Connection Systems

9.11. Yazaki Corporation

9.12. Foxconn (FIT)



