21.04.2021 08:01:00

The world's first demand-controlled ventilation system as a service for commercial kitchens

HELSINKI, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology leader in demanding ventilation, Halton Group, will begin providing their demand-controlled ventilation system, the Halton M.A.R.V.E.L, to commercial kitchens as a service which makes its benefits more conveniently available to more food service operators, such as restaurants, by minimizing the capital cost of the system.

The Halton M.A.R.V.E.L system, connected via IoT, helps ensure continuous operation and predictable expenses in professional kitchens through predictive maintenance, and can significantly cut their energy costs and carbon footprint. Commercial kitchens use around 2.5 times more energy per building area than any other commercial space. Of this energy, 30 % is typically consumed by Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC).

"The Halton M.A.R.V.E.L is the most advanced demand-controlled ventilation system on the market,  aimed at professional kitchens. The system automatically optimizes the ventilation based on the cooking activity by utilizing various sensors and artificial intelligence, maximizing energy savings by 50 % depending on the scale and type of operation in the kitchen," says Director of Halton Foodservice Georges Gaspar.

The Halton M.A.R.V.E.L as a Service, nicknamed as MaaS, includes the Halton Care maintenance service package and the Halton Connect smart digital services, including 24/7 remote monitoring and data analytics. All this is now made available on a monthly operating cost basis.

Mr. Prim Jitcharoongphorn from Allied Metals Co. Ltd., Halton's partner in rolling out the service in Thailand, has the following to say:

"With this wonderful program from Halton, our clients are able to manage their operating cost more efficiently without a large investment. This pay-as-you-go model enable our clients to only pay what they consume.  The beauty of being able to turn capital expenditure into operational expenditure allows the capital to be invested elsewhere. The Halton offer includes maintenance service which is most essential to keep all expenses predictable."

Over the last 10 years, Halton has delivered more than 4,000 M.A.R.V.E.L on-premises installations in professional kitchens around the world.

﻿

