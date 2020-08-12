+++ Der Kryptomarkt bleibt in Bewegung. Bitcoin +4% in 7 Tagen. Jetzt handeln. +++ -w-
12.08.2020 23:00:00

The World Metal Statistics Yearbook 2020

DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "World Metal Statistics Yearbook 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The World Metal Statistics Yearbook 2020 provides annual figures for the previous year and the preceding nine years for easy comparisons.

The Yearbook features the full range of metals data; the six LME metals plus:

  • Alumina
  • Antimony
  • Bauxite
  • Bismuth
  • Cadmium
  • Chromium
  • Cobalt
  • Gold
  • Iron Ore
  • Magnesium
  • Manganese
  • Mercury
  • Molybdenum
  • Palladium
  • Platinum
  • Selenium
  • Silver
  • Stainless steel
  • Tellurium
  • Titanium
  • Tungsten
  • Uranium

Prices data gives the annual average for the metals included in the monthly World Metal Statistics for the last ten years.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/giim6z

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-world-metal-statistics-yearbook-2020-301110989.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

