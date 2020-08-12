|
The World Metal Statistics Yearbook 2020
DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "World Metal Statistics Yearbook 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The World Metal Statistics Yearbook 2020 provides annual figures for the previous year and the preceding nine years for easy comparisons.
The Yearbook features the full range of metals data; the six LME metals plus:
- Alumina
- Antimony
- Bauxite
- Bismuth
- Cadmium
- Chromium
- Cobalt
- Gold
- Iron Ore
- Magnesium
- Manganese
- Mercury
- Molybdenum
- Palladium
- Platinum
- Selenium
- Silver
- Stainless steel
- Tellurium
- Titanium
- Tungsten
- Uranium
Prices data gives the annual average for the metals included in the monthly World Metal Statistics for the last ten years.
