The World Market for Industrial Robotics (2016-2024): Medical Device Manufacturing Opens Up New Avenues for Future Growth

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Industrial Robotics in Units by the following End-Use Segments:



Assembly

Material Application

Material Handling (Packaging/Picking, Plastic Molding, Molding, & Others)

Cutting/Polishing a

Welding

Others

The report profiles 209 companies including many key and niche players such as:



ABB Ltd. ( Switzerland )

) Denso Wave Inc. ( Japan )

) Drr AG ( Germany )

) FANUC Corporation ( Japan )

) FANUC America Corporation ( USA )

) iRobot Corporation ( USA )

) Kawasaki Robotics ( USA ), Inc. ( USA )

), Inc. ( ) KUKA AG ( Germany )

( ) Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. ( Japan )

) Nachi Robotic Systems, Inc. ( USA )

) Omron Adept Technologies, Inc. ( USA )

) Panasonic Corporation ( Japan )

) ST Robotics ( USA )

) Stubli International AG ( Switzerland )

) YASKAWA Electric Corp. ( Japan )

) Yaskawa America, Inc. ( USA )



Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Industrial Robotics - A Rudimentary Overview

Rationale behind the Commercial Success of Industrial Robotics

Robots - Enabling Industrial Automation

Growth Fundamentals Signal Optimistic Market Outlook

2007-2009 Recession in Retrospect - A Backgrounder

Improvement in Global GDP Performance Bodes Well for the Market

While Fiscal Cliff Concerns Recede to Background, Improving Economy Augurs Well for Industrial Robotics Market

Traditional and Collaborative Industrial Robots Complement Each Other

Outlook

Developing Countries Drive Future Market Growth

Off-Shoring of Manufacturing Activity Tilts Market Growth from Developed Markets to Developing Regions



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES AND GROWTH DRIVERS

Industrial Robotics Market Recording Strong Growth

A Review of Growth Opportunities in Select End-Use Markets

Rise in Automotive Production Augurs Well for Industrial Robotics Market

Opportunity Indicators

Semiconductor & Electronics Industry - A Key End-Use Sector

Rising Production of Electronic Devices Boost Market Prospects

New Fab Construction Projects Augurs Well for Robotics Demand in Semiconductor Industry

Opportunities in Communications Industry Especially Driven by Growing Demand & Production of Mobile Handsets

Opportunity Indicators

Growing Automation Rapidly Changing Manufacturing Sector Landscape

360 View - Seeing around Corners

Viewing Fourth Wave - in 3D

Advanced Manufacturing - Automation

Building Smart Factories

Robots Handled by Humans on Rise

Robots Emerging as Leading Automated Labor Force to Mitigate Human Labor Issues

Growing Use of Robots in Plastics Industry

A Look into Key Opportunities for Industrial Robots in Food & Beverage Industry

Expanding End-Use Markets to Drive Growth

Medical Applications to Drive Robust Demand for Industrial Robots in Coming Years

Medical Device Manufacturing Opens Up New Avenues for Future Growth

Robotics in Pharmaceutical Packaging

Robot Integrator Market - Factors Fueling Growth

Select Application Areas

Material Handling Robots - One of the Largest Volume Contributors

Use of Robots for Automation in Molding Business

Packaging

Robot Palletizing

Robotic Machine Tools Rises in Popularity

Industrial Robotic Arms - Application Areas and Future Prospects

Lucrative Growth Prospects for Welding Robots

Assembly Line Operations - A Noteworthy Application Area

Electro-Optical Product Assembly

Design for Disassembly

Material Application

Painting

Dispensing/Sealing

Pressing Need for Precision Engineering Brightens Prospects for Industrial Robotics

Developments in Service Robotics to Inspire Industrial Robotics

Challenges

Robots - Threat to Employment

Limitation of Robots

Problems Encountered



4. INNOVATIONS/RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENTS

Robots - Imitating Human Beings

Cost & Performance

Cost-Benefit Ratio

Key Technological Advancements

Employing Robotics for Reducing Demand Supply Gap in Manufacturing

Technology Innovations Spearhead Growth

Developments in Industrial Robotics Over the Years

Industrial Robots Evolve as Thinkers with Advancements in AI

Cobots - A New Concept in Automation

Machine Vision Technology

Machine Vision to Support Future Usage of Industrial Robotics

3D Vision Technology

Advanced Robots with 3D Vision Capabilities

Distributed Motion Control

Bus Technology

Industrial Robots Being Integrated with Metrology Software

Winding Technology

Innovative Developments in Silicon Technology and Microelectronics

Bandwidth Expansion

Automation Advancements

Assisting and Fixturing Technologies

Human-Robot Interaction Technologies

Ford's Flexible Torquing Technology

Rapid Development Services Employs Robots for Custom Manufacture

Robotic Technology Developed for Carrying out Micro-assays

Submersible Micro-Robots

Robotics-Driven Underground Ore-Carrier

PEM Fastening Systems

New Avenues

Developments in the Field of Multiple-Robot Cooperation

Military Robotics and AI - A Supplementary Review

Future of Military Robotics

Land Robots Replacing Soldiers

Unmanned Naval Vessels for Sea

Air Surveillance through Combat Aerial Vehicles



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Industrious Robots

Structure and Working of an Industrial Robot

Robot Selection - Key Parameters

Robot Classifications

Key End-Use Application Areas

Assembly

Material Application

Painting

Dispensing/Sealing

Material Handling

Robot Palletizing

Packaging

Parts Transfer

Cutting/Polishing

Welding

Arc Welding Robot

Spot & Resistance Welding

Others



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



6.1 Focus on Select Global Players



6.2 Product Launches/Introductions

FANUC UK Introduces SCARA Robots

Solactive Introduces Industrial Robotics & Automation Index

Fanuc UK Launches M-410iC-110 Fastest Four-Axis Palletising Robot

DENSO Wave Launches New HS-A1 Series SCARA Robots

Stubli Unveils New TX2 Line of Collaborative Robots

Stubli Launches Next Generation 6-Axis Collaborative Robot



6.3 Recent Industry Activity

Teradyne Acquires Mobile Industrial Robots

FANUC Acquires Life Robotics

Huachangda Intelligent Equipment Acquires Swedish Robot System Products

SoftBank Acquires Boston Dynamics and Schaft from Alphabet

GE Aviation Acquires OC Robotics



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Analysis by End-Use Application



8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Recovering Manufacturing Sector Drives Demand for Industrial Robotics

Robotics System Integration Market

B. Market Analytics



8.2 Canada

Market Analysis



8.3 Japan

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Japan - The Early Bird in Field of Robotics

Electronics Manufacturing and Automotive Account for a Large Pie

Labor Scarcity - The Primary Growth Driver

Market Hurt by Outsourcing Strategy in Manufacturing Sector

Transition from Big Assembly Lines to Small Assembly Lines Helps Sustain Robotic Demand in Japan

Competition

B. Market Analytics



8.4 Europe

Market Analysis



8.4.1 France

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Plummeting Costs of Robots

B. Market Analytics



8.4.2 Germany

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Huge Industrial Base Makes Germany the Largest Regional Market for Industrial Robots

B. Market Analytics



8.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis



8.4.4 The United Kingdom

Market Analysis



8.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis



8.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis



8.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis



8.5 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Huge Outsourced Manufacturing Activity Makes Asia-Pacific the Largest Regional Market for Industrial Robotics

Shift from Vertical Multi-Articulated Robots

B. Market Analytics



8.5.1 Australia

Market Analysis



8.5.2 China

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Huge Manufacturing Base Creates Strong Demand for Industrial Robots in China

Labor Challenges to Accelerate Automation in Domestic Manufacturing in China

B. Market Analytics



8.5.3 India

Market Analysis



8.5.4 South Korea

Market Analysis



8.5.5 Taiwan

Market Analysis



8.5.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Thai Industrial Robotics Market - A Market Brief

B. Market Analytics



8.6 Latin America

Market Analysis



8.7 Rest of World

Market Analysis

9. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 209 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 248)

The United States (41)

(41) Canada (1)

(1) Japan (20)

(20) Europe (170)

(170) France (15)

(15)

Germany (52)

(52)

The United Kingdom (15)

(15)

Italy (29)

(29)

Spain (6)

(6)

Rest of Europe (53)

(53) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (15)

(Excluding Japan) (15) Latin America (1)

