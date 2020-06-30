Immer auf dem Laufenden bleiben - mit unserem täglichen Börsen-Newsletter! Jetzt abonnieren! -w-
30.06.2020 06:10:00

The World Artificial Intelligence Conference 2020 Opening on July 9 with Visitor Registration Available Now

SHANGHAI, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hosted by the Shanghai municipal government, the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC 2020) is opening to the public from July 9 - 11 in Shanghai, China, with registration now open for visitors. Under the theme of "Intelligent Connectivity, Indivisible Community," the annual conference is set to leverage state-of-the-art technologies including 5G, virtual and augmented reality to create an unprecedented tech fest this year by combining physical and virtual exhibitions.

AI and cloud-based technologies have played a crucial role in the fight against the pandemic and revitalizing economic growth. Committed to becoming a global AI tech hub, Shanghai has pledged fresh efforts in advancing the construction of new infrastructures, the projects involving information and communication technologies, 5G, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things, with new policies and investments initiated to boost AI cooperation and innovation globally. Set against this backdrop, WAIC 2020 aims to build a platform to accelerate global digital transformation by displaying the practical and innovative implementation of AI, cognitive technology and intelligent automation.

The online section of WAIC 2020 features a cloud platform showcasing a 3D virtual AI community alongside the cutting-edge AI solutions for future smart cities. A comprehensive AI industrial ecosystem will be laid out within the virtual community, allowing the global audiences to learn the strategic and tactical benefits of AI by following the roadmap for next-generation technologies across seven major sectors including education, medicine, transportation, finance, infrastructure, urban management and business.

Integrated with interactive features, both online and offline exhibitions enable audiences to have a close-up experience with world-leading AI technologies. In addition, the world's most advanced humanoid robots for business and home are set to take the central stage. One of the highlights of the exhibition is the world's first human-friendly dual-arm robot equipped with breakthrough functionality such as self-balance, collision prevention, object identification and the ability to cope with complex terrains.

The largest WAIC with more than 550 industry leaders joining the conference

WAIC 2020 consists of four regular sections, which include an opening ceremony, two plenary sessions and over ten themed and industry forums inviting experts to share their opinions on topics covering finance, education, 5G, intelligent algorithms, chips and smart hardware. The broadcasting teams in Germany, Korea and Singapore also will join the online showroom in Shanghai to demonstrate local cutting-edge technologies and share industry insight.

Over 550 AI experts, scientists, industry leaders, including Nobel laureates Thomas Sargent and Turing Award winners Manuel Blum, Judea Pearl, and David Patterson will attend the WAIC 2020, with tech gurus from Microsoft, Apple, IBM and Amazon also joining the online events. The conference has also set up "Investor Lounge" which serves as a platform to help leading AI innovators to carve out more commercial opportunities and land their AI innovations.

More than 50 new products and technologies are expected debuted with over 30 milestone partnerships planned to be signed during this year's event. The conference will feature more competitions and awards to reward leading young innovators and tech trailblazers for their contributions to the AI industry.

To learn more about World Artificial Intelligence Conference 2020, please visit www.worldaic.com.cn

About World Artificial Intelligence Conference 2020

With the theme of "Intelligent Connectivity, Indivisible Community," the World Artificial Intelligence Conference 2020 is a platform for AI scientists, world leaders and entrepreneurs to share their insights on AI innovations and applications, gathering the brightest minds under one roof to enable them to shed light on a better future powered by intelligent technologies. It aims to connect the best from academia and industry to collaborate and offers opportunities for talented innovators to transform the world, meet investors and distribute their ideas globally.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197639/WAIC_Infographic.jpg

 

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

LafargeHolcim 41.28
1.55 %
ABB 21.15
1.49 %
CS Group 9.73
1.48 %
Geberit 471.90
1.07 %
The Swatch Grp 187.95
1.05 %
Novartis 83.37
0.24 %
Nestle 104.92
-0.11 %
Lonza Grp 496.80
-0.42 %
Roche Hldg G 331.45
-0.61 %
Alcon 54.50
-1.66 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

29.06.20
Vontobel: Kopenhagen: der stärkste Börsenplatz in der Krise
29.06.20
Der Fall Wirecard wird zum Krimi | BX Swiss TV
29.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
29.06.20
Ein Semester der Extreme
26.06.20
SMI nimmt wieder Fahrt auf
25.06.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf salesforce.com Inc, Chevron Corp, Visa Inc
18.06.20
Will Russia Cut Rates Again to Combat Recession?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

29.06.20
Schroders: Moving from recession to recovery: how can investors position themselves?
29.06.20
Schroders: Why active trumps passive in emerging markets
25.06.20
Schroders: How smart manufacturing could lead to an industrial renaissance
mehr
Der Fall Wirecard wird zum Krimi | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wirecard-Aktie mehr als verdoppelt: Wirecard will Geschäftstätigkeit fortführen - Ex-Vorstand Marsalek will sich angeblich nicht stellen
US-Wahl im November: Müssen Anleger mit einem Crash rechnen, wenn Trump die Wahl verliert?
Rückzug aus Goldhandel: Diese Folgen hat die Entscheidung der Banken für den Goldmarkt
Novartis zieht EU- Zulassungsantrag für Augenmittel zurück - Zulassung für verschiedene Medikamente in Japan erhalten - Aktie freundlich
Wall Street legte zu -- SMI beendet volatilen Handel freundlich -- DAX schliesst fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
ams-Aktien auf Erholungskurs - keine Ermittlungen der Behörden gegen Unternehmen
Nach Corona-Pause: So wollen Lufthansa & Co. jetzt Kunden anlocken
Facebook-Aktie dreht ins Plus: US-Unternehmen zweifeln an angekündigten Facebook-Massnahmen gegen Hassbotschaften
Boeing-Aktie steigt deutlich: Boeing beginnt mit Testflügen der 737 Max
Straumann rechnet mit tieferem Umsatz im laufenden Jahr - Straumann-Aktie gewinnt zu

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street legte zu -- SMI beendet volatilen Handel freundlich -- DAX schliesst fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt entschloss sich am Ende für die Gewinnzone. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte nach anfänglichen Verlusten zulegen. Die US-Aktienmärkte präsentierten sich in Grün. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Montag Abschläge verzeichnet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB