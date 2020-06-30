The World Artificial Intelligence Conference 2020 Opening on July 9 with Visitor Registration Available Now

SHANGHAI, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hosted by the Shanghai municipal government, the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC 2020) is opening to the public from July 9 - 11 in Shanghai, China, with registration now open for visitors. Under the theme of "Intelligent Connectivity, Indivisible Community," the annual conference is set to leverage state-of-the-art technologies including 5G, virtual and augmented reality to create an unprecedented tech fest this year by combining physical and virtual exhibitions.

AI and cloud-based technologies have played a crucial role in the fight against the pandemic and revitalizing economic growth. Committed to becoming a global AI tech hub, Shanghai has pledged fresh efforts in advancing the construction of new infrastructures, the projects involving information and communication technologies, 5G, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things, with new policies and investments initiated to boost AI cooperation and innovation globally. Set against this backdrop, WAIC 2020 aims to build a platform to accelerate global digital transformation by displaying the practical and innovative implementation of AI, cognitive technology and intelligent automation.

The online section of WAIC 2020 features a cloud platform showcasing a 3D virtual AI community alongside the cutting-edge AI solutions for future smart cities. A comprehensive AI industrial ecosystem will be laid out within the virtual community, allowing the global audiences to learn the strategic and tactical benefits of AI by following the roadmap for next-generation technologies across seven major sectors including education, medicine, transportation, finance, infrastructure, urban management and business.

Integrated with interactive features, both online and offline exhibitions enable audiences to have a close-up experience with world-leading AI technologies. In addition, the world's most advanced humanoid robots for business and home are set to take the central stage. One of the highlights of the exhibition is the world's first human-friendly dual-arm robot equipped with breakthrough functionality such as self-balance, collision prevention, object identification and the ability to cope with complex terrains.

The largest WAIC with more than 550 industry leaders joining the conference

WAIC 2020 consists of four regular sections, which include an opening ceremony, two plenary sessions and over ten themed and industry forums inviting experts to share their opinions on topics covering finance, education, 5G, intelligent algorithms, chips and smart hardware. The broadcasting teams in Germany, Korea and Singapore also will join the online showroom in Shanghai to demonstrate local cutting-edge technologies and share industry insight.

Over 550 AI experts, scientists, industry leaders, including Nobel laureates Thomas Sargent and Turing Award winners Manuel Blum, Judea Pearl, and David Patterson will attend the WAIC 2020, with tech gurus from Microsoft, Apple, IBM and Amazon also joining the online events. The conference has also set up "Investor Lounge" which serves as a platform to help leading AI innovators to carve out more commercial opportunities and land their AI innovations.

More than 50 new products and technologies are expected debuted with over 30 milestone partnerships planned to be signed during this year's event. The conference will feature more competitions and awards to reward leading young innovators and tech trailblazers for their contributions to the AI industry.

To learn more about World Artificial Intelligence Conference 2020, please visit www.worldaic.com.cn

About World Artificial Intelligence Conference 2020

With the theme of "Intelligent Connectivity, Indivisible Community," the World Artificial Intelligence Conference 2020 is a platform for AI scientists, world leaders and entrepreneurs to share their insights on AI innovations and applications, gathering the brightest minds under one roof to enable them to shed light on a better future powered by intelligent technologies. It aims to connect the best from academia and industry to collaborate and offers opportunities for talented innovators to transform the world, meet investors and distribute their ideas globally.

