The Work Perk Sends Over 3 Million Products to Critical Workers and Launch New Free Product Request App for Those Working From Home

LONDON, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In just under a month, employee rewards specialists The Work Perk have delivered a staggering total of 3,342,892 products since they committed to focusing 100% of campaigns on critical workers.

Working alongside brand partners such as Starbucks, Sanctuary Spa, Kenco, Boost Drinks, Arla Protein, Heinz Baby Food, Cathedral City and Danone Waters, they have delivered free donations to every corner of Britain as a gesture of their gratitude and support. From Great Ormond Street Hospital in London to Durham County Council, employees have been getting the chance to take a break where they can and enjoy free snacks, beverages and more.

Each and every donation campaign is designed with the needs of workers in mind. Body butters and body wash from Sanctuary Spa allowed workers to unwind and pamper themselves after a taxing shift, while Heinz Baby Food deliveries to NHS staff supported busy parents working on the frontline by providing free food for their children. In a statement, company director Hannah Campbell said that, "We didn't just want to emptily provide any product to critical workers, but instead, offer more meaningful and beneficial gifts of support. That's why we've carefully selected every brand partner that we've reached out to for collaboration."

One recipient wrote, "We wanted to write and thank you (The Work Perk) for the goodies you have sent us to try. COVID-19 has certainly disrupted a lot of what we do over here at Imperial NHS Trust, introducing worry to our normal pressures, but it has been a much-needed boost to be able to come into work and enjoy these little perks! It really has lifted our spirits over the past few weeks."

Keen to ensure that everyone is included and appreciated in the initiative, the creation of a 'Critical Worker Hub' on their website allows critical workers of every profession to register to receive for their company. They have also collaborated with NHS GP and resident doctor on This Morning, Dr Zoe Williams, to help spread the word and encourage participation.

Given how well received the initiative has been, next week they will be launching critical worker campaigns overseas in the US to extend their support for first responders. Together with Vita Coco, RUNA and Ever & Ever, there are over 100,000 beverages set for distribution in California and New York.

The Work Perk's Director added, "I'm extremely proud of our team and brand partners for their quick adjustment and commitment to supporting critical workers at such a testing time. These are the people at the very core of the global workforce, and we have and always will be advocates for them and the imperative work that they do to keep the country running."

Eager to also support those who are working from home, The Work Perk are set to launch their new endeavour, 'Personal Perks', in the coming weeks - an app that allows users to receive free products and offers from top brands directly to their device or home address. They can then submit pictures and complete questionnaires in return for 'Personal Perks Coins' which can be exchanged for further exciting prizes.

