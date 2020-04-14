+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
The Winners of the World Finance Pension Fund Awards 2020 Have Been Confirmed in the Latest Issue of World Finance Magazine

News provided by World News Media  

LONDON, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The spring edition of World Finance is now available and comes complete with a list of the very best organisations operating within the pension fund space. These companies are constantly striving to deliver new products and services that allow individuals to enjoy a fulfilling life long into old age. They are deserved winners of the World Finance Pension Fund Awards 2020.

Among the celebrated businesses is Germany's Allianz, which was commended by the judges for its use of online technologies to demystify some of the more complex aspects of pension funding. Other winners include Prima AFP, which took home the award for the Peruvian market, as well as Thailand's Kasikorn Asset Management.

Technology was a significant talking point when deciding on the award winners, particularly in terms of how it can be used reliably and securely. Phishing, malware and remote access attacks are just a few of the methods that cyberattackers are likely to employ when targeting pension funds. It is important that fund managers are prepared to defend their organisations against these methods.

As the global population continues to age, the importance of pension funds will only increase. The winners of the World Finance Pension Fund Awards 2020 understand this and are more than willing to take on the responsibility, securing a better future for themselves and their customers.

To learn more about the World Finance Pension Fund Awards 2020, check out the latest issue of World Finance, available online, in print and on tablet now.

www.worldfinance.com

World News Media, the parent company of World Finance, is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, which enjoys a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of prominent decision-makers around the world.

