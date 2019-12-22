The Will-Burt Company Appoints Richard Lewin Chief Executive Officer

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Dec. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Board of Directors along with the Board of Trustees of The Will-Burt Company, world leader in the design, manufacture and sales of mobile elevation solutions, introduces Richard J. Lewin as the company's chief executive officer, president, and member of the Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2020. Mr. Lewin succeeds retiring CEO Jeffry O. Evans, who has led the company since 2002.

The lead director of the Board of Directors, Gary Clark, comments on the appointment, "Given the increasing importance of international sales to The Will-Burt Company, the Board conducted an extensive search for a leader that was highly competent in all functional areas and had substantial international sales and marketing experience. We were very fortunate to have found that person within our company. Richard Lewin has demonstrated outstanding leadership qualities during his time as President and the Board is very confident that we have the right person to be the Chief Executive Officer and lead our 100-year-old, employee-owned company for many years."

Mr. Lewin said, "I am honored by the opportunity to lead this dynamic organization. We have expanded our reach dramatically over the past several years in both the worldwide markets we serve and the products we offer. We, as employee-owners of The Will-Burt Company, have created a positive culture that I am proud to be a part of and I am looking forward to leading this company through its second century."

Mr. Lewin has spent 10 years at Will-Burt in a variety of roles. Initially hired to be the Commercial Director at Will-Burt EU in The United Kingdom, Richard also served as Sales Director, Vice President and General Manager, and as the Senior Vice President responsible for all worldwide businesses.

Most recently, Richard has held the titles of COO and President, while guiding the company to a record 2019 and positioning the company for a successful future.

Prior to his time at Will-Burt, Mr. Lewin served as Sales Director at J.D.C., Europe's largest fire truck manufacturer, he has held various senior level roles at various companies including Utilux (a Textron company), Alcan Metal Centers and owned and operated his own successful company, The Pegasus Group.

About The Will-Burt Company:

The Will-Burt Company (http://www.willburt.com), headquartered in Orrville, Ohio, USA, is the world's premier manufacturer of mobile telescoping masts, towers and pan and tilt positioners. We offer virtually every payload elevation and integration solution from the top brands; Will-Burt, GEROH, Integrated Tower Systems (ITS) and MAD – for defense, government, first responders, cellular and mobile, broadcast, energy production and other markets. Will-Burt also offers contract manufacturing, metal fabrication, powder-coating, and rapid prototyping services. All Will-Burt Company manufacturing locations are backed by a certified ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System. Incorporated in 1918, Will-Burt is 100% employee-owned and is classified as a small business.

SOURCE The Will-Burt Company