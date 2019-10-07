+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
The Welfont Companies Ranks No. 11 Best Entrepreneurial Company in America By Entrepreneur Magazine

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Welfont Companies once again secures a spot on Entrepreneur Magazine's Entrepreneur360™ List for the second consecutive year in a row. The Welfont Companies was recently recognized as No. 11 and one of the "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America" by Entrepreneur magazine's Entrepreneur360™ List, the most comprehensive analysis of private companies in America. The company ranked No. 20 on the 2018 list, and is thrilled to have ranked even higher this year.

Founder Joe Johnson, PhD, stated, "As an entrepreneur, reading Entrepreneur Magazine most of my adult life, I am astonished, humbled, and honored to see Welfont get this type of recognition."

Out of the 360 companies mentioned on the list, three were from the Tampa Bay area with The Welfont Companies ranking above higher than the others. In addition to the Entrepreneur360™ award, The Welfont Companies also holds the title as the number one Best Entrepreneurial Real Estate Brokerage in Entrepreneur Magazine's Entrepreneur360 in 2018 and 2019.

"2019 has been a great year for us and earning a spot again on the Entrepreneur 360™ List is another point of pride that our team is excited to share with our nonprofit clients and partners," said Shawn Marcell, CEO of The Welfont Companies. "Our continued growth and profitability are a tribute to our company's innovative business model and the exceptional team that runs Welfont."

"We are truly humbled to be recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine for the 2nd year in a row. I believe when you build a diverse team with talented, driven individuals coupled with a good business idea you should expect success. And we did," says Mike Mehaffey, COO of The Welfont Companies. "But to have the level of success we've had takes perseverance, agility and to grow from a team into a family."

Welfont is a national commercial and residential real estate company that specializes in providing investors and the nonprofit sector with a wide range of services, including brokerage representation, advisory, marketing, underwriting, due diligence, financial services, asset management, and dispositions.

For additional details on the Entrepreneur 360 List and the companies recognized, visit: https://www.entrepreneur.com/360

 

SOURCE The Welfont Companies, Inc.

