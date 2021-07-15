The Weather Channel Announces Promotional Content With Daikin

ATLANTA, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Weather Channel television network, the #1 source for weather news and information on TV for nearly 40 years, and Pattrn, The Weather Channel's climate centric and sustainability platform, announce a new relationship with Daikin, the #1 heating and air conditioning manufacturer worldwide. This new, almost year-long relationship places Daikin as the sponsor of The Weather Channel's "Air Quality Index Report", providing viewers with air quality forecasts on the network's morning show, America's Morning Headquarters. The Daikin sponsorship will also be extended to Pattrn through a custom content series titled "Clean Air Community" providing solutions-based explainers about what communities, companies and leaders are doing to have a more positive impact on the environment, both indoors and out.

The new Daikin Air Quality Index Report, running nationally every Monday morning on America's Morning Headquarters, will track and identify current outdoor air quality across the United States. Created with the brand's mission of enhancing the quality of life and contributing to a healthier future in mind, this organic informational content aims to convey the importance of outdoor and indoor air quality for those suffering with allergies or any sickness - ultimately promoting better health and wellness for everyone.

On Pattrn, the Daikin sponsorship will support Pattrn's custom content series "Clean Air Community". This series will highlight small acts and changes viewers and followers can make in their daily lives that can have a big impact on the planet. "Clean Air Community" will highlight Daikin's focus on the ability to control indoor air quality and the importance of clean air as it relates to both individual health and the environment.

"As we enter the summer season and begin planning our outdoor getaways, it's no doubt that air quality and allergies are at the top of everyone's mind," said Barbara Bekkedahl, President Weather Group Ad Sales & Client Partnerships at The Weather Channel. "This is one of the many reasons why we're so thrilled to officially announce this exciting new relationship with Daikin and bring not only the Daikin Air Quality Index Report to our viewers at The Weather Channel but also teach them more ways to keep our planet clean with our new custom series on Pattrn. Whether you're taking a small step outside or looking for ways to make a big impact, Daikin and The Weather Channel have you covered."

Data is at the forefront of this new content, informing viewers on local air quality. That data will also be harnessed by Daikin as integrated alerts sent to their retail associates nationwide to better plan and prep services and promotional efforts.

"From the entire Daikin North America team, we really appreciate this opportunity to work with The Weather Channel in promoting the importance of both outdoor and indoor air quality," said Marc Bellanger, Director of Marketing and Communications at Daikin. "The awareness of how incredibly important Air Quality truly is to our overall health has dramatically increased over the past year. We wanted to play a part in helping educate and inform everyone as to what their actual local Community Air Quality is, and what that means for daily lives." Bellanger continued, "Daikin is committing its technological know-how and resources to this effort to bring this important knowledge to homes across America through our deep relationship with The Weather Channel."

About The Weather Channel

Since its launch over 38 years ago, The Weather Channel television network has become the top-rated and most widely distributed weather network in America. The Weather Channel television network has been the leader in severe weather coverage, providing the most comprehensive analysis of any media outlet and serving as the nation's only 24-hour source of national storm coverage. With trusted meteorologists who analyze, forecast and report the weather, its expertise is unrivaled. In 2018, the Ipsos poll ranked The Weather Channel as the most trusted name in news media and in 2019, The Weather Channel won an Emmy for its coverage of its new Immersive Mixed Reality technology. For ten years in a row, Harris Poll has ranked The Weather Channel as the "TV News Brand of the Year."

About Pattrn

At Pattrn, we see the Earth changing right before our eyes. Our mission, in partnership with The Weather Channel television network, is to explore Earth's challenges, celebrate its progress, and elevate new voices to the conversation. Join us on our journey to inform, engage and revel in the patterns of our amazing planet. https://www.pattrn.com/

About Daikin

Daikin Industries, Ltd. (DIL) is a Fortune 1,000 company with more than 76,000 employees worldwide and is the world's number 1 air conditioning company. Daikin North America LLC (DNA) is a subsidiary of DIL. DNA and its affiliates manufacture heating and cooling systems for residential, commercial and industrial use and are sold via independent HVAC contractors. DNA engineering and manufacturing is located at Daikin Texas Technology Park near Houston, TX. For additional information, visit www.northamerica-daikin.com.

Media Contact:

Sunshine Sachs

twc@sunshinesachs.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-weather-channel-announces-promotional-content-with-daikin-301335122.html

SOURCE The Weather Channel