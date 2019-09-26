26.09.2019 19:03:00

The Way Florida Used To Be - A Rare Waterfront Real Estate Find By The Gulf Coast

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst a backdrop of escalating real estate prices, shrinking housing inventory and an ever-increasing demand for land, there is an oasis. Gulf Breeze Shores, a new waterfront community, featuring 40 deep dockable waterfront lots with access to the Gulf of Mexico, is being made available for the first time to the public at a Saturday, October 12th, Grand Opening.  Find out more here www.gulfbreezeshores.com. The community is located on Florida's Nature Coast on the Withlacoochee River, a major tidal river flowing directly into the Gulf. It's a favorite for boaters and sport fishing enthusiasts.

Terry Clayton, the managing member of Florida Land Sales, LLC, the group behind this offering, has been in the land business for over 35 years in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina. He says, "Unspoiled property like this, with these massive oak trees and palms along a stretch of significant waterfrontage, this close to the Tampa metro area, is a find of a lifetime. This is one of the few big waterfront tracts of land left around here. We are excited to be able to offer these lots at these prices. We expect a big turnout for our sale."  Waterfront lot prices will start at just $69,900 for 1.3 acres and premium deep water, dockable lots starting at only $99,900.

  • Property is Being Liquidated by a Family Trust
  • New County Maintained Paved Roads
  • No Monthly HOA Dues
  • Nicely Wooded with Granddaddy Oaks
  • High Speed Internet
  • Florida's Nature Coast
  • Easy Drive to Tampa
  • Minutes to Crystal River Florida
  • World Famous Fresh and Salt Water Fishing
  • Deep Water Dockable
  • Bring Your Own Builder
  • No Time Frame to Build

The surrounding area draws visitors from all over the country. Crystal River and Homosassa Springs are famous for snorkeling and Scalloping. Much of the region is forever- wild parkland, honeycombed with hiking trails and waterways. There are beaches and coastal towns lined with shops and restaurants to explore and fun community festivals; and on any given day, you'll find people gathering along the water's edge. Watching sunsets is practically a local sport.

For more information about the Gulf Breeze Shores Grand Opening visit www.gulfbreezeshores.com or call 888-873-2328.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-way-florida-used-to-be---a-rare-waterfront-real-estate-find-by-the-gulf-coast-300926353.html

SOURCE Gulf Breeze Shores

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

17:18
Vontobel: derimail - Frankreichs Grosskonzerne mit 50% Barriere
13:30
Gold gibt im Zuge eines festen US-Dollar deutlich nach
09:04
SMI-Anleger hin- und hergerissen
07:46
Weekly-Hits: Healthcare Europa & Getränkeindustrie
25.09.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, Newmont Goldcorp Corp
23.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Auswirkungen hat ein steigender Goldpreis auf Minenwerte
Warum der Euro zum Franken merklich nachgibt - Franken gesucht
Credit-Suisse-Aktien setzen Abwärtsbewegung weiter fort
Bitcoin sackt deutlich ab - Marke von 8'000-Dollar zeitweise gerissen
US-Indizes macht im Plus Feierabend -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX zum Handelsende deutlich leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Abschlägen
Lizenz entzogen: Wie geht es weiter bei CannTrust?
Sunrise kann UPC Schweiz ohne Auflagen übernehmen - Sunrise- und Swisscom-Aktien leicht im Plus
SMI legt zum Handelsende zu -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen ohne einheitliche Richtung
Kuros-Aktie schiesst mehr als 50 Prozent hoch: Kuros gibt vollständige Markteinführung von MagnetOs bekannt
Roche-Aktie leichter: Britische Wettbewerbsbehörde äussert Bedenken an Spark-Übernahme durch Roche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI legt zum Handelsende zu -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen ohne einheitliche Richtung
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt war die Stimmung am Donnerstag positiv. An der deutschen Börse arbeitete sich der DAX weiter vor. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Donnerstag schwächer. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost kamen am Donnerstag auf keinen gemeinsamen Nenner.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB