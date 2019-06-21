The Washington Post Names DECISIVE ANALYTICS Corporation a 2019 Top Workplace

ARLINGTON, Va., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DECISIVE ANALYTICS Corporation is pleased to announce that it has been voted as one of The Washington Post's Top Workplaces in the small business category for 2019. Selection is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, which measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection. This year's list honors more than 150 companies, including government contractors, law firms, nonprofits, schools, and businesses.

"Now in its sixth year, The Post's Top Workplaces list continues to reflect companies in the region that cultivate a connection with their workforce," said Washington Post Top Workplaces editor Dion Haynes. "It's clear from the survey that these organizations share a commitment to providing support and an environment that makes employees feel valued and respected."



DECISIVE ANALYTICS Corporation strives to maintain an atmosphere conducive to employees' professional development while fostering an enjoyable corporate culture. This marks the fourth time DECISIVE ANALYTICS has been honored as a Top Workplace.

"We are thrilled to be named a Top Workplace once again," said John Donnellon, President of DECISIVE ANALYTICS. "Our greatest strength as a company is our employee-owners. Our success is directly tied to the hard work and determination of the team of individuals we have assembled at DAC. This award confirms that, as a team, we have built an open, collaborative, and successful organization that I take great pride in."

The Washington Post hosted an awards ceremony on Thursday, June 20 to recognize the top-ranked companies. For more about The Washington Post's Top Workplaces and to see the full list of this year's honorees, visit https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/2019/business/top-workplaces/.

About DECISIVE ANALYTICS Corporation

DECISIVE ANALYTICS Corporation is an employee-owned systems engineering company headquartered in Arlington, VA with offices around the country. Founded in 1996, our core ideology is to bring together highly motivated individuals to form an organization that provides superior, innovative technical contributions to all endeavors in which it participates. We deliver industry-leading products and services to commercial businesses, the DoD, the Intelligence Community, and a wide range of other government agencies. An award-winning company, DECISIVE ANALYTICS is consistently ranked among the Best Places to Work within communities where we serve. For more information, please visit www.dac.us.

About The Washington Post

The Washington Post is an award-winning news leader whose mission is to connect, inform, and enlighten local, national and global readers with trustworthy reporting, in-depth analysis and engaging opinions. It combines world-class journalism with the latest technology and tools so readers can interact with The Post anytime, anywhere.

About Energage, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage (formerly known as WorkplaceDynamics) is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 47,000 organizations representing well over 16 million employees in the United States.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-washington-post-names-decisive-analytics-corporation-a-2019-top-workplace-300872735.html

SOURCE DECISIVE ANALYTICS Corporation