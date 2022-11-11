SMI 11'102 1.8%  SPI 14'244 2.1%  Dow 33'715 3.7%  DAX 14'146 3.5%  Euro 0.9834 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3'847 3.2%  Gold 1'755 2.8%  Bitcoin 17'212 10.2%  Dollar 0.9643 -2.1%  Öl 93.4 1.0% 
Top News
FAANG-Aktien "zu gross geworden": Jim Cramer warnt vor schwachem Umfeld für Meta, Amazon, Netflix & Co.
Avalanche kaufen - Tipps und Tricks zum AVAX-Handel
Neue Zahlungsmethode in den USA: Amazon-Kunden können Einkäufe künftig gebührenfrei per Venmo bezahlen
STOXX Europe 600-ETF: Die besten ETF Fonds auf den STOXX Europe-600, Tipps und Tricks
Amazon-Aktie deutlich im Plus: Haftet Amazon für sogenannte Affiliate-Links? - BGH skeptisch
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.ch?
Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen


11.11.2022 01:15:00

THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY EXPLORES THE FUTURE OF IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCES AT 2022 DISNEY ACCELERATOR DEMO DAY

Six Participant Companies and Disney Executives Discuss Exciting Technologies and Innovative Collaborations

BURBANK, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Walt Disney Company hosted its 2022 Disney Accelerator Demo Day, showcasing the six companies in this year's Disney Accelerator program that are focused on helping build the future of immersive experiences. The Demo Day presentation featured more than 15 senior executives from The Walt Disney Company in conversation with the founders of the six growth stage companies, as they discussed innovation and new technologies, and the impact they might have across Disney.

(PRNewsfoto/Walt Disney Company)

Demo Day is a celebration of the annual Disney Accelerator, a business development program designed to accelerate the growth of innovative companies from around the world. Since launching the Accelerator in 2014, Disney continues to collaborate with many of the Disney Accelerator participant companies to bring exciting products and new technologies to market. The companies in this year's program focus on a range of technologies in areas such as augmented reality (AR), non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and artificial intelligence (AI) virtual characters. 

Disney has always used new technology to enable world-class storytelling and to help redefine and advance entertainment. As the company focuses on its next-generation storytelling efforts, Disney will continue to explore how these types of new canvasses and techniques can help create connected experiences across physical, digital and virtual worlds.

"For nearly one hundred years, Disney has embraced cutting edge technology to remain at the forefront of creative storytelling and deliver the most innovative entertainment experiences for audiences and guests around the world," said Bonnie Rosen, General Manager of the Disney Accelerator program. "This commitment to advancement is also an integral part of the Disney Accelerator, which allows us to collaborate with outstanding growth stage companies like those in this year's class that share our desire to redefine the media landscape. We hope that Demo Day is just the beginning of our relationship with these companies, and we can't wait to see the amazing things we could build together for Disney fans."

The 2022 Disney Accelerator companies include:

Flickplay: Flickplay is a Web3 social app that enables users to discover digital collectibles tied to real-world locations that they can experience and share via AR. Flickplay is in conversations with Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing (CPGP) to create and deliver digital collectible activations within physical locations across the Unites States.

Inworld AI: Inworld allows users to create interactive, AI-driven characters for immersive experiences. Today, Inworld announced that it is in conversations with ILMxLAB, Lucasfilm's immersive storytelling studio, to build developer tools for creating characters at scale in immersive worlds. Additionally, Inworld is exploring the development of an AI personality for Disney Star's DisneyStarverse platform. At today's Demo Day, Inworld demonstrated a 'Droid Maker' prototype that the company created in collaboration with ILMxLAB.

Lockerverse: Lockerverse is a community platform that empowers creators and brands to tell culture-defining stories and deliver unique access and experiences. Lockerverse is working with ESPN to launch a free NFT of the Celebration Bowl Trophy, to be exclusively first offered at the Celebration Bowl on December 17 in Atlanta.

Obsess: Obsess is an experiential e-commerce platform that enables brands to create immersive 3D virtual stores on their websites and on Web3 platforms. In early October, Obsess launched the Disney Music Emporium virtual experience, an immersive online store celebrating the wonder of Disney music. Obsess is also in conversations with Disneyland Resort and shopDisney to create a special retail experience.

Polygon: Polygon is a business layer for blockchain technology that allows developers and enterprises to build Web3 experiences. Polygon is working with Disney on developing a proof of concept for exclusive digital collectibles to recognize Disney employees during special occasions.

Red 6: Red 6 is an AR company that has created a patented headset and interface that works outdoors in dynamic, high-performance environments. Walt Disney Imagineering and Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) are exploring opportunities to bring this technology into our story-driven environments for next generation experiences of the future.

Following today's presentations, the Disney Accelerator brought Web3 to life on the Walt Disney Studios lot for attendees by showcasing exclusive demonstrations from the 2021 and 2022 Disney Accelerator companies, including life-sized versions of Disney's most popular NFTs and a special Flickplay scavenger hunt that allowed attendees to find and interact with Disney digital collectibles.

For the first time, the previous year's Disney Accelerator companies attended Demo Day and showcased their technologies and recent collaborations with The Walt Disney Company for guests. Those companies included:

Attentive: Attentive is a comprehensive mobile messaging platform that allows retail and e-commerce brands to connect directly with consumers through personalized communication experiences. This summer, Attentive launched an opt-in experience to provide Disney guests a seamless opportunity to communicate with Disney Theatrical Productions via SMS and email through www.aladdinthemusical.com.

CAMP: CAMP creates experiential retail stores and online media destinations for the whole family. CAMP launched two collaborations with Disney this year, "Disney's Mickey and Friends x CAMP: An Extra Big Adventure", now in Dallas, while New York City families are enjoying the magical "Disney Encanto x CAMP" at its flagship store this holiday season. These immersive and interactive collaborations travel to other CAMP locations every few months.

Miko: Miko creates adorable robots that are playful learning companions for children across 140+ countries and utilized by parents, educators and technologists. Earlier this year, Miko collaborated with Disney Publishing to launch animated storybooks featuring characters from the worlds of Disney and Pixar on its Miko 3 robot.

For more information on the Disney Accelerator, visit: www.DisneyAccelerator.com.

Contacts:

Kirsten Underwood
Disney Accelerator Communications
kirsten.underwood@disney.com 

Colby Colodner
Corporate Communications
colby.b.colodner@disney.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-walt-disney-company-explores-the-future-of-immersive-experiences-at-2022-disney-accelerator-demo-day-301675134.html

SOURCE Walt Disney Company

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Kollateralschäden durch verfehlte Geldpolitik | BX Swiss TV

Sind die Notenbanken für die jetzige Krise selbstverantwortlich? Zu dieser Fragestellung gibt Marco Ludescher, Leiter Asset Management bei Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung in Zürich, im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, Antwort.

Kollateralschäden durch verfehlte Geldpolitik | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

10.11.22 Pekings Corona-Politik setzt Nio zu
10.11.22 Julius Bär: - u.a. 24.35% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
10.11.22 Vontobel: derimail - Ausgewählte Barrier Reverse Convertibles mit 50% Barriere
10.11.22 SMI mit starker Vorstellung
10.11.22 Marktüberblick: Siemens Healthineers nach Zahlen gesucht
10.11.22 Weekly-Hits: Schweizer Aktienmarkt - Licht und Schatten / Inditex - Ohne Laufmasche durchs Jahr
10.11.22 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching today?
10.11.22 DAX – Die rote Welle bleibt aus, die Verunsicherung besteht weiterhin
10.11.22 Kollateralschäden durch verfehlte Geldpolitik | BX Swiss TV
04.11.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf zur Rose
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'596.67 18.54 TSSMOU
Short 11'795.35 13.91 SSSMVU
Short 12'271.11 8.69 SMIR9U
SMI-Kurs: 11'102.37 10.11.2022 17:30:00
Long 10'663.34 18.86 F2SSMU
Long 10'418.29 13.17 ALSSMU
Long 10'009.33 8.90 3SSMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nach US-Inflationsdaten: Kräftige Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX letztlich deutlich höher -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Verlusten
Meyer Burger-Aktie springt an: Meyer Burger hat Kapitalerhöhung von 250 Millionen Franken abgeschlossen
Zurich-Aktie tiefer: Zurich konnte Prämieneinnahmen im Schadengeschäft weiter steigern - Hurrikan "Ian" belastet schwer
Vontobel-Aktie wechselt das Vorzeichen: Verwaltete Kundenvermögen weiter rückläufig - Mittelfristziele bis 2024 fortgeschrieben
US-Inflation im Oktober unter Erwartungen
Darum legt der Euro nach US-Verbraucherpreisen deutlich zu - USD/CHF unter Druck
Fortschreitende Technologie: Stellen Quantencomputer eine Gefahr für die Bitcoin-Blockchain dar?
Bitcoin erholt sich von Kurssturz - Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoin & Co.
NIO Zahlen überzeugen - NIO-Aktie im Plus
EQS-DD: M&#252;nchener R&#252;ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in M&#252;nchen: Dr. Achim Kassow, buy

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.