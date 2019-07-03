03.07.2019 05:07:00

The VinChina 12th International Terroir Wine Expo Yantai China 2019 Came to a Successful Conclusion

YANTAI, China, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The VinChina 12th International Terroir Wine Expo Yantai China 2019 ended successfully after a three-day run. Wine distributors, professionals and the media from all over the world attended the expo, checking in with exhibitors, inspecting the exhibits, tasting the wines on show, and engaging in business negotiations. Exhibitors and trade visitors alike had a great time.

The VinChina 12th International Terroir Wine Expo Yantai China 2019 came to a successful conclusion.

According to the Yantai Vine and Wine Industry Development Service Center, the expo attracted the participation of more than 500 reputable wine companies from 58 wine-producing areas across 22 countries, including from the top 10 wine-producing areas in China. With an exhibition area of some 30,000 square meters, and a special booth rate of 90%, this expo was the largest wine expo ever held in China.

This was the first time that representatives from China's 12 core wine producing areas had gathered simultaneously, with 147 top-level domestic wine labels on show, drawing intensive international attention and presenting the best of the ascendancy of big country labels. It also furthered the theme of this expo: "Let's make Chinese Wine the Wine of the World".

During the expo, the organizer held a round-table with the top 10 Chinese producers, themed around strengthening exchange and cooperation between wine-producing areas, improving the competitiveness of Chinese wine labels, and revitalizing the Chinese wine sector, and the group produced The Yantai Consensus of the Chinese Wine Producing Areas.

Image Attachments Links:
http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=340132

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-vinchina-12th-international-terroir-wine-expo-yantai-china-2019-came-to-a-successful-conclusion-300879710.html

SOURCE The Yantai Vine and Wine Industry Development Service Center

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

02.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Annäherung von Trump und Xi treibt Kurse an
02.07.19
OPEC hält Angebot knapp
02.07.19
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Neues Allzeithoch wird erneut verkauft / Swisscom – Ein heisser Tanz steht bevor!
01.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.90% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Alcon Inc
01.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
01.07.19
Vontobel: derimail - AMS mit 40% Barriere
01.07.19
SMI dürfte wieder Fahrt aufnehmen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.06.19
Schroders: Netflix, Spotify, Airbnb: Wie funktionieren solche Tech-Riesen wirklich?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wie vermeintlich sichere Aktien zum Risiko werden können
CS: Philipp Wehle neuer Chef der internationalen Vermögensverwaltung - Khan wohl noch ohne neuen Arbeitgeber
US-Börsen gehen etwas fester aus dem Handel -- SMI schliesst erstmals über 10'000 Punkten -- DAX letztlich kaum bewegt -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Handel uneinheitlich
Cembra-Aktie unentschlossen: Cembra beschafft sich frisches Geld für Cashgate-Akquisition - S&P senkt Rating-Ausblick
Tesla schafft Rekordauslieferungen im zweiten Quartal
So könnte Facebook mit der eigenen Kryptowährung Libra noch mehr Geld verdienen
Apple muss wegen schwacher iPhone-Verkäufe eine Vertragsstrafe an Samsung zahlen
Stadler-Aktie steigt: Stadler gewinnt Ausschreibung in Deutschland - Volumen von 600 Millionen Euro
Juni 2019: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe im vergangenen Monat
Bayer-Aktie im Minus: Österreich beschliesst Totalverbot von Glyphosat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen gehen etwas fester aus dem Handel -- SMI schliesst erstmals über 10'000 Punkten -- DAX letztlich kaum bewegt -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Handel uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich im Dienstagshandel fester. Der deutsche Leitindex trat auf der Stelle. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich in grün. Die asiatischen Indizes tendierten in verschiedene Richtungen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB