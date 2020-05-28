The Vehicle Leasing Market is expected to grow by $ 56.58 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vehicle Leasing Market In Europe 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the vehicle leasing market in Europe and it is poised to grow by $ 56.58 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. Our reports on vehicle leasing market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05136844/?utm_source=PRN



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Europe market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven cost-effective way of obtaining a vehicle, growing demand for vehicle leasing from SMEs, and rising technological obsolescence of older vehicles. In addition, Cost-effective way of obtaining a vehicle is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The vehicle leasing market in Europe market analysis include type segment and geographic landscapes



The vehicle leasing market in Europe is segmented as below:

By Type

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



By Geographic Landscapes

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Rest of Europe



This study identifies use of telematics in leased vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the vehicle leasing market in Europe growth during the next few years. Also, car subscription model of car leasing, and rising demand for EV leasing due to the need for optimum performance and reduction of emissions will lead to sizable demand in the market.

"The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our vehicle leasing market in Europe covers the following areas:

• Vehicle leasing market in Europe sizing

• Vehicle leasing market in Europe forecast

• Vehicle leasing market in Europe industry analysis"



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05136844/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-vehicle-leasing-market-is-expected-to-grow-by--56-58-bn-during-2020-2024-progressing-at-a-cagr-of-3-during-the-forecast-period-301067218.html

SOURCE Reportlinker