NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Valve Positioners Market: About this market

This valve positioners market analysis considers sales from pneumatic valve positioners, electro-pneumatic valve positioners, and other valve positioners in . Our analysis also considers the sales of valve positioners in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the pneumatic valve positioners segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as anti-corrosion coating, which makes them best suited in industries such as oil and gas, chemicals, and mining and minerals will play a significant role in the pneumatic valve positioners segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global valve positioners market report looks at factors such as increasing adoption of customized valve positioners, rising adoption of renewable energy, and the presence of stringent environmental regulations. However, fluctuating cost of raw materials, high cost of ownership of electro-pneumatic valve positioners, and susceptibility to leakage and corrosion may hamper the growth of the valve positioners industry over the forecast period.

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5813493/?utm_source=PRN

Global Valve Positioners Market: Overview

Rising adoption of renewable energy

The adoption of renewable sources of energy, such as solar energy, hydraulic energy, wind energy, among others is increasing owing to the decreasing supply of fossil fuels, and the need to reduce GHG emissions. This is increasing the demand for various equipment, such as control valves. Thus, the rising adoption of renewable energy is expected to fuel the growth of the valve positioners market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

The popularity of smart valve positioners

Smart valve positioners are customizable and are equipped with microprocessors, enabling them to control the motion of the actuator and the valves. The automatic configuration and collaboration functions of smart valve positioners reduce the setup time and are easy to install. These positioners improve the operational efficiency of manufacturing plants. These benefits and the rising popularity of smart valve positioners is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global valve positioners market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading valve positioners manufacturers, that include ABB Ltd., Badger Meter Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corp., General Electric Co., ITT Inc., Rotork Plc, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Also, the valve positioners market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5813493/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-valve-positioners-market-at-a-cagr-of-over-4-during-the-forecast-period-300916091.html

SOURCE ReportBuyer